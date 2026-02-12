Another Pair Of Lululemon Leggings Fails The Squat Test

KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts, led by Ashley Owens, say Lululemon Athletica is back in the crosshairs on Reddit after another leggings line sparked see-through outrage on social media. The note follows last month's "Get Low" backlash, when the brand was forced into damage-control mode after Redditors raged about similar issues.

Owens said a version of Lululemon's leggings, the "scattered heart print," was called out by some Redditors for being, as they described it, see-through when bending and squatting.

A top Redditor who goes by "persimmoncove" on the Lululemon subreddit said the scattered heart print did not pass the squat test.

Persimmoncove stated:

Sadly, the shorts and leggings are completely see-through in the squat test. I thought about it for a while and considered keeping the leggings and making sure to wear non-slip dark underwear with them, but after trying to convince myself it would work, I realized I wouldn't be able to stop thinking about it. The shorts are more see-through than the leggings, so those earned an immediate spot in the return pile. It's really a shame because the print is so freaking cute and I really liked the fit. Fortunately, the bras don't have any of the issues the bottoms do, so I'll be keeping both of them. This is a rare case where I wish they had just double-lined them.

Shares have fallen about 16% since the Get Low controversy broke out mid-last month.

Last month, amid the Get Low leggings debacle, founder Chip Wilson blasted the company's board for transforming the athletic-apparel brand "from being a leader in the category to, honestly, a bit of a follower."