Once Again, Initial Jobless Claims Refuse To Signal Labor Market Stress

Initial jobless claims dipped last week to 213k - basically unchanged since Nov 2021 - continuing to suggest an economy that is not seeing the average joe get canned at anything other than a de minimus rate...

Continuing jobless claims also dipped last week, remaining well below the 1.9 million Americans Maginot Line...

With ADP's strong job additions report earlier in the week, all indications (except the aberrant payrolls print) are that the US labor market remains solid. The 'no hire, no fire' economy may be improving to a 'some hire, no fire' economy... for now.