print-icon
print-icon

​​​​​​​Run On Food Banks Underway As SNAP Benefits Face Going Dark By Weekend

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

By the end of the week, Democrats will be responsible for millions of Americans losing their food stamps due to their refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution to fund the federal government amid day number 29 of the shutdown. Already, working-class households are turning to food banks nationwide, and some of these free food distribution centers are warning of collapse, as they lack the proper supplies to fill the gap if food stamp cards go dark.

"Democrats have spent a month playing with people's livelihoods because the far-left wing of their party won't let them accept a clean, nonpartisan CR. If they want to prevent damage from their shutdown, then they can end their shutdown. The bill is right there at the desk," Senate Majority Leader John Thune wrote on X. 

At the start of the week, the American Federation of Government Employees, the country's largest union representing federal workers, urged Democrats to abandon their current position and join Republicans in supporting a stopgap solution before more damage is done to working poor households and the economy.

Front page of the New York Post.

Working poor households have wasted no time in the government shutdown and shifted to food banks nationwide. Some food banks warn that supplies are getting low amid the influx in demand, and some even warn of a collapse if SNAP goes offline this Saturday. 

Google Searches for "food bank near me" are exploding to a five-year high. 

A New Mexico-based food bank director warned MSNBC: "For every meal that a food bank provides, the SNAP program provides nine. There's no way we can meet that gap."

Federal workers are getting their first taste of recession-like conditions.

Supplies dwindling.

The odds of a government shutdown being resolved next week stand at 26%, while the odds of a resolution after mid-November are 41%, according to Polymarket data.

Loading recommendations...