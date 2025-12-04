Authored by Larry Sand via American Greatness,

A stunning new report from the University of California, San Diego, reveals that incoming college students are less prepared for their classes than ever. The steep decline in academic readiness among its first-year students is particularly noticeable in mathematics.

The UCSD paper shows that between 2020 and 2025, the number of students with math skills below high school level increased nearly thirtyfold. Additionally, 70% of these students are below the middle school level.

The decline is attributed to the COVID shutdown, the elimination of standardized testing, and grade inflation, all of which have resulted in an incoming class that is less prepared for the rigor expected at UCSD.

UCSD students who required remedial math had average high school GPAs that rose from 3.47 in 2019 to 3.65 in 2024. Therefore, not only are our schools passing students without equipping them with basic skills, but they are also inflating their sense of competence.

UCSD’s issues are not unique. Over the past five years, all other University of California campuses, including UC Berkeley and UCLA, have seen the number of first-year students who are unprepared for precalculus double or triple.

Regarding grade inflation, the situation is no better in other parts of the country. A recent internal Harvard report disclosed that over 60% of grades given to undergraduates in the 2024-25 academic year were A’s—up from about 25% twenty years ago. The median GPA at graduation, which was 3.29 in 1985, has now increased to 3.83.

Yale’s data are even worse: 80% of grades awarded in 2023 were “A” or “A-.”

Many students are opting out of college, which had an enrollment of 19.28 million undergraduate students in fall 2024, a decline of 8.43% from the peak of 21.0 million in 2010. Besides the decrease in college enrollment over the past 15 years, even fewer students are expected to attend in the next 15 years.

In a desperate attempt to fill seats, the Cal State system will admit students with C’s in college-prep courses—without requiring an application—starting next year, reports EdSource. “Direct admissions” students who accept the offer can select from 16 Cal State campuses, which are trying to boost attendance. Additionally, Cal State won’t consider SAT or ACT scores in admissions. (The most selective schools—San Jose State, San Diego State, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State Fullerton, and Long Beach State—are not included.)

For those who graduate from college, the job market is weak. Bloomberg reports that the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a significant decline in white-collar jobs, especially for students with four-year degrees. These degrees now account for a record 25% of all unemployed, about 1.9 million people, the highest level since 1992.

The unemployment rate for bachelor’s degree holders rose to 2.8% in September, while joblessness for other education groups stayed relatively steady. Young degree-holders are experiencing the most impact: unemployment for ages 20 to 24 jumped to 9.2%, a rise rarely seen outside recessions.

It’s worth noting that going to college can be quite costly. The average annual per-student expense in the United States is $38,270, covering books, supplies, and living costs.

If a student attends a private, nonprofit university, they will spend, on average, $58,628 per year living on campus, with $38,421 of that going toward tuition and fees.

Considering student loan interest and lost potential income, investing in a bachelor’s degree can ultimately cost students’ families and taxpayers over $500,000.

What are some alternatives to traditional college?

There is one college-related program that connects employers with community colleges that might be worth trying if it is available in a student’s state. The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education began in 2010 as an experiment among several companies, including Toyota Motor Corp.’s Georgetown, KY factory, which was having trouble finding “middle-skill” workers to operate new technology. Today, nearly 400 employers participate in the program across 13 states.

BuildWithin, whose motto is “Potential over Credential,” makes it easier for employers and organizations to start professional apprenticeships and maximize skills-based hiring. In this model, employers hire young men and women who may not have a college degree but have the drive and innate talent to succeed.

A Philadelphia nonprofit has introduced new opportunities for students. Launchpad, a three-year career and technical education program, is not only free, but students also get paid for their work.

Next Prep, available at two high schools in St. Louis, is a pilot program that helps teens start early in figuring out what they might want to do after graduation. The class begins in ninth grade and focuses on exploring each student’s strengths and talents. Later, the class dives into careers by visiting employers and speaking directly with professionals. Hands-on and personal, the course aims to lay out the stepping stones from high school to a meaningful career.

High school graduates in California can join registered apprenticeships, which provide opportunities to get paid while learning a trade—like carpentry or plumbing—from skilled industry professionals, often leading to a job afterward. California’s Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) has traditionally offered apprenticeship programs in the building trades—bricklaying and carpentry, for example. But DIR also trains for careers in healthcare, technology, transportation, and firefighting, among others.

It’s time for students and their parents to reconsider whether a college degree is necessary. Unless a student is pursuing a career that requires higher education, it would be better for them, their families, and taxpayers to skip college and explore other options. They can acquire skills that will enrich their lives and, at the same time, help them become productive members of society.