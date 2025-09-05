450 Illegal Aliens Arrested At Hyundai Battery Plant In Georgia

About 450 illegal aliens were detained in a multi-agency raid at Hyundai's massive construction site for a new EV battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), along with ICE, the FBI, and other agencies, said the workers were unlawfully employed, prompting investigations into immigration and labor violations. This highlights the need for the Trump administration to crack down on companies that hire illegals, including imposing criminal fines.

ATF's field office in Atlanta wrote on X that on Thursday, "A major immigration enforcement operation at the Hyundai mega site battery plant in Bryan County, GA, leading to the apprehension of ~450 unlawful aliens, emphasizing our commitment to community safety."

Today, @ATFAtlanta joined HSI, FBI, DEA, ICE, GSP and other agencies in a major immigration enforcement operation at the Hyundai mega site battery plant in Bryan County, GA, leading to the apprehension of ~450 unlawful aliens, emphasizing our commitment to community safety. #ATF pic.twitter.com/su6raLrLu6 — ATF Atlanta (@ATFAtlanta) September 4, 2025

Hyundai released a statement, quoted by Bloomberg, indicating it was aware of the mass arrests at its mega-site battery plant in Bryan County. Its partner, LG Energy Solution, said it is assessing the situation and coordinating with the Korean government and other authorities.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances. As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company," Hyundai said.

Bloomberg noted, "Unauthorized immigrants make up an estimated 5% of the American workforce and the widening crackdown threatens to wipe out hundreds of billions of dollars in economic output."

Recall that Hyundai received tax breaks and other incentives to create jobs at the battery plant. Yet, those 450 jobs did not go to Americans, but instead to illegals who likely sent some of their wages overseas.

Should Hyundai be held liable? Perhaps the Trump administration should get serious about fining employers who hire illegals and steal American jobs.

