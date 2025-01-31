At 5 PM EST, Fed Workers' Pronoun Use On Emails Will Be 'Was/Were'

The Trump administration is following through with a mandate the American people gave him to rid the federal government of cultural Marxism, where woke activists have been placed into managerial positions over the years - not necessarily based on merit - but on gender or other nonsense.

ABC News reports that federal employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry have until 5 pm EST to remove pronouns from their email signatures. The directive was stated in internal memos obtained by the media outlet, citing two executive orders signed by Trump on his first day to dismantle toxic wokeism in the federal government.

"Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," Jason Bonander, the CDC's Chief Information Officer, wrote in a memo to staff on Friday morning.

Bonander said, "Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy."

A similar directive was pushed through the Department of Transportation on Thursday after a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with a commercial jet over the Potomac River. President Trump has slammed years of DEI hirings at the Federal Aviation Administration, made by the Biden-Harris administration.

Employees at the Department of Energy also received a directive about pronoun elimination in emails to meet Trump's executive order requirements for the removal of DEI "language in Federal discourse, communications and publications."

Apparently, all federal employees have now received 5 pm EST. deadline to eliminate pronouns from email signatures.

All federal employees ordered to eliminate pronouns from all mail signatures by 5PM pic.twitter.com/dBAw0mazEY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2025

Former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, America's far-left DEI warrior, quietly removed his gender pronouns from social media profiles in recent days. We theorize in the note why...

Trump signed two executive orders calling for an end to what his administration called "radical and wasteful DEI programs" and aiming to restore "biological truth to the federal government."

Under Obama and Biden, pronoun-wielding gender Marxist activists were being installed across all levels of government - not based on merit - but based on gender, race, and other woke attributes that do not increase job performance.

Wow. So if you call the @DeptVetAffairs, this is one of the first messages you get. It's instructions on how to add pronouns to your profile.



When it comes to caring for veterans, their main priority is making sure people aren't misgendered. Our tax dollars are funding this… https://t.co/tN5BPfMK02 pic.twitter.com/wsPBGs50Ya — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2024

NEW - State Department has added mandatory pronouns to their email system, according to AP’s Matt Lee.pic.twitter.com/n4OSxiYdtv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 18, 2023

Transgender Pentagon official:



“Share your pronouns in your email, particularly if you are a person that doesn’t think they need to.”



pic.twitter.com/1VuemKroAw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 1, 2024

Customs and Border Protection has ordered agents to avoid using "he, him, she, her" pronouns for illegal aliens "until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual." https://t.co/FdfWmYh3Gd — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 24, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre: "I am a black, gay, immigrant woman—the first of all three of those to hold this position." pic.twitter.com/IhoNrYpbC2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2022

Meritocracy will return.