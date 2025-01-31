print-icon
At 5 PM EST, Fed Workers' Pronoun Use On Emails Will Be 'Was/Were'

by Tyler Durden
The Trump administration is following through with a mandate the American people gave him to rid the federal government of cultural Marxism, where woke activists have been placed into managerial positions over the years - not necessarily based on merit - but on gender or other nonsense.

ABC News reports that federal employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry have until 5 pm EST to remove pronouns from their email signatures. The directive was stated in internal memos obtained by the media outlet, citing two executive orders signed by Trump on his first day to dismantle toxic wokeism in the federal government.  

"Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," Jason Bonander, the CDC's Chief Information Officer, wrote in a memo to staff on Friday morning. 

Bonander said, "Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy."

A similar directive was pushed through the Department of Transportation on Thursday after a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with a commercial jet over the Potomac River. President Trump has slammed years of DEI hirings at the Federal Aviation Administration, made by the Biden-Harris administration.

Employees at the Department of Energy also received a directive about pronoun elimination in emails to meet Trump's executive order requirements for the removal of DEI "language in Federal discourse, communications and publications." 

Apparently, all federal employees have now received 5 pm EST. deadline to eliminate pronouns from email signatures. 

Former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, America's far-left DEI warrior, quietly removed his gender pronouns from social media profiles in recent days. We theorize in the note why...

Fed employees on the subreddit r/fednews are revolting 

Trump signed two executive orders calling for an end to what his administration called "radical and wasteful DEI programs" and aiming to restore "biological truth to the federal government."

Under Obama and Biden, pronoun-wielding gender Marxist activists were being installed across all levels of government - not based on merit - but based on gender, race, and other woke attributes that do not increase job performance.

Meritocracy will return. 

