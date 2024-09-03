911 Call Alleges 32 Venezuelan Gang Members Overran Chicago Apartment; Police Response Time One Hour 

Chicago, another sanctuary city that welcomed tens of thousands of illegal aliens during the Biden-Harris administration's first term, is now facing what could be third-world-like conditions similar to the chaos seen in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

@KamalaHarris killing it right now as Border Czar! pic.twitter.com/5bwsySHMnm — Truth Volcano (@Truth_Volcano) September 3, 2024

Several X accounts that monitor 911 dispatch calls across the Chicago metro area report 32 armed Venezuelan gang members overran an apartment complex in Chicago.

"Listen as a 911 caller in Chicago, Illinois, reports that over 32 Venezuelans are trespassing in a residential building, displaying firearms, and occupying the courtyard with motorcycles," X account Rawsalerts wrote late Monday night.

Rawsalerts said, "The caller further mentions that all stairwells in the building are filled, creating a potential safety hazard. In response, officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of South King Drive on Monday after receiving reports of a large group of migrants allegedly armed and congregating in the building's courtyard. Upon arrival, officers conducted a thorough search of the premises. However, according to an officials no migrants were found in possession of weapons or motorcycles, and no immediate threat was identified."

🚨#BREAKING: Listen to a 911 call reporting that a group of allegedly 32 armed Venezuelans has taken over an apartment building⁰⁰📌#Chicago | #Illinois ⁰⁰Listen as a 911 caller in Chicago, Illinois, reports that over 32 Venezuelans are trespassing in a residential building,… pic.twitter.com/epe54vbXUm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 3, 2024

The initial dispatch audio call was published on X by WindyCity Weather and News.

"Why did it take #CPD 50 minutes to assign this call, and why did it have to go to Sargent? Short a few cars in 3? Is this not a high priority call?" the X user wrote.

Why did it take #CPD 50 minutes to assign this call, and why did it have to go to Sargent? Short a few cars in 3? Is this not a high priority call?



Broadcast at 7:45, assigned at 8:35 #ChicagoScanner

(Time stamps on the recording reflect the 30-minute rebroadcast delay… https://t.co/cNPZ8ScHJM pic.twitter.com/LBOmRJwLeC — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) September 3, 2024

Given the abysmal police response time of nearly an hour, a journalist for the Chicago Tribune cited a source who said: "no migrants were found with weapons or motorcycles."

Officers respond to a call for service after a large group of migrants with weapons and motorcycles were reported in a residential building's courtyard on the 6100 block of South King Monday in Chicago. According to a source, no migrants were found with weapons or motorcycles. pic.twitter.com/qHn1i2RNYn — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) September 3, 2024

One X user responded to the journalist, "Officers showed up 2 hours after the call. You're a journalist. Why don't you go to the apartment complex and interview the residents to find out what they saw? Are you interested in the truth?"

Officers showed up 2 hours after the call. You're a journalist. Why don't you go to the apartment complex and interview the residents to find out what they saw? Are you interested in the truth? — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 3, 2024

The alleged takeover in Chicago reminds the nation of a similar incident in Aurora, Colorado, where armed Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members roam apartment buildings and city streets.

The key takeaway is that local municipalities can quickly become overwhelmed by migrants (remember Democrats pushed to defund police forces nationwide), leading to delayed response times, as seen in Monday's incident in Chicago where it took about an hour for officers to even show up.

