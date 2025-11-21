Actor Anthony Mackie: "We've Been Living Through Death Of American Male For Twenty Years" 

The left's war on men has spectacularly backfired as young men, once a reliably Democratic voting bloc, have led an exodus from the left to the right.

Democrats are scrambling to figure out why, but the answer isn't complicated: the party is increasingly driven by Marxist ideology, embraces assassination culture, promotes anti-male values, pushes extremist pro-trans rhetoric, and promotes an anti-American agenda.

Young men are gravitating toward the America First movement because its leaders project strength and advocate for common sense: two genders, the family unit, law and order, faith, and the core principles that have made the West exceptional.

In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie - star of the 2025 film Captain America: Brave New World - told the hosts of The Pivot Podcast that "for the past 20 years, we've been living through the death of the American male; they've killed masculinity in our communities."

"But I raise my boys to be young men and however you feel about that you feel about that. My boys will always be respectful. They will always say yes sir yes ma'am no sir no ma'am. They will always say thank you. They will always open a door for a lady. They will always make sure that their mother is taken care of and provided for. They will always be men, and that's always been the case since they were young," Mackie said.

Actor Anthony Mackie: "For the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the death of the American male, they’ve killed masculinity in our communities…"pic.twitter.com/5GlC9xR6JK — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) November 21, 2025

Perhaps now that the Overton Window has shifted away from "woke and weak," it's time to confront the mess created by the Democratic Party's globalist agenda, which has waged a war on men and, with their Marxist nonprofits, such as Black Lives Matter, that declared war on the nuclear family (read here).

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with a man who is manly and boys shouldn't be taught that there is. We're screwing up an entire generation here. We're politically correcting ourselves into extinction," Daisy Luther of the Organic Prepper blog noted many years ago.

There has been a war on masculine men for decades.

Weak men are easy to govern.

Weak men are easy to manipulate.

Weak men are easy to control.

Weak men are easy to attack.

Weak men are easy to steal from.

Weak men are easy to kill.

Dad’s need to be strong, but they also need to… pic.twitter.com/BRgKaQFnOZ — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) June 9, 2025

There is nothing wrong with masculinity; in fact, it built the nation - that's what men do.

And with that understanding, it's fair to raise serious questions about the Democratic Party's war on men - and why it exists in the first place. If the goal is to undermine the nation by weakening men, confusing them about their identity, and eroding the foundations that hold the country together, then it becomes alarmingly clear that this agenda is aimed at destabilizing America from within.

Seriously, what happened to men? pic.twitter.com/cUSifBKY2F — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) July 24, 2024

Why do globalists fear healthy men who eat beef and eggs? Clearly, they don't fear soy boys.