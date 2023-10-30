ADL Caves After 'Libs of Tik Tok' Levies Legal Threat Over Defamation

The ADL, which now exists to fuel censorship of opinions which diverge from establishment orthodoxy, has bent the knee to Chaya Raichik, better known on "X" as 'Libs of TikTok.'

Last Tuesday Raichik threatened to sue the ADL for including her in their "Glossary of Extremism."

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. I’m calling on the @ADL to immediately remove my name from their ‘Glossary of Extremism.’ Not only have they defamed me, they also lumped me in with terrorist organizations like Hamas," she wrote on X. "They have until Oct 31st to remove this defamatory entry before I’m forced to take more action."

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. I’m calling on the @ADL to immediately remove my name from their “Glossary of Extremism.” Not only have they defamed me, they also lumped me in with terrorist organizations like Hamas. They have until Oct 31st to remove this defamatory entry before I’m forced to… pic.twitter.com/lJTsmgO454 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 24, 2023

Over the weekend, she was removed from the glossary.

BREAKING: The ADL finally caved after immense pressure and threats of legal action and REMOVED my name from their Glossary of Extremism! pic.twitter.com/6qCioQTsNp — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 28, 2023

The move was widely celebrated as a victory for free speech.

Excellent! "ADL removes Libs of TikTok’s @ChayaRaichik10 from ‘Glossary of Extremism’ after threat of legal action"https://t.co/I28N4sdvhP — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 29, 2023

And of course, arguments have broken out.

A media matters article making a claim is not "examples."



I didn't ask if she's been blamed for bomb threats. I know she has. I asked how her reporting amounts to a terror campaign. Do you think media matters is running a terror campaign when they attack Chaya and death threats… — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 30, 2023

The ADL is most recently known for remaining silent for more than a week after the Canadian parliament honored an actual Nazi.