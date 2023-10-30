print-icon
ADL Caves After 'Libs of Tik Tok' Levies Legal Threat Over Defamation

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Oct 30, 2023 - 09:20 PM

The ADL, which now exists to fuel censorship of opinions which diverge from establishment orthodoxy, has bent the knee to Chaya Raichik, better known on "X" as 'Libs of TikTok.'

Last Tuesday Raichik threatened to sue the ADL for including her in their "Glossary of Extremism."

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. I’m calling on the @ADL to immediately remove my name from their ‘Glossary of Extremism.’ Not only have they defamed me, they also lumped me in with terrorist organizations like Hamas," she wrote on X. "They have until Oct 31st to remove this defamatory entry before I’m forced to take more action."

Over the weekend, she was removed from the glossary.

The move was widely celebrated as a victory for free speech.

And of course, arguments have broken out.

The ADL is most recently known for remaining silent for more than a week after the Canadian parliament honored an actual Nazi.

