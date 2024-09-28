print-icon
print-icon

After Letting 600K Criminals Into The US, Kamala Slithers Down To The Border And Does Trump Impression

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024 - 03:00 AM

On Friday, 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris flew down to Arizona for a photo-op at the southern US border - through which untold millions of migrants from all over the world have entered the United States illegally during the Biden-Harris administration.

While there, she gave a ridiculous speech in which she (get this) called for tougher border security - pledging to enact various forms of immigration reform if she's elected in November, including a 5-year ban on reentry for those who enter the country illegally.

After doing her best Trump impression, however, Harris then floated a path to citizenship for those who have been in the country "for years."

A reminder...

Also on Friday, a damning revelation from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX); US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) revealed that over 650,000 migrants with criminal histories were let loose in the United States between 'mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024.'

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, which includes those detained by ICE and on the agency's non-detained docket. Of those, 435,729 are convicted criminals, and 226,847 have pending criminal charges," wrote deputy DHS Director Patrick J. Lechleitner in response to a March letter from Gonzales demanding answers.

In short, this couldn't have come on a worse day for Harris...

Meanwhile, the internet is forever... (maybe)

0
Loading...