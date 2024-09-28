After Letting 600K Criminals Into The US, Kamala Slithers Down To The Border And Does Trump Impression
On Friday, 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris flew down to Arizona for a photo-op at the southern US border - through which untold millions of migrants from all over the world have entered the United States illegally during the Biden-Harris administration.
While there, she gave a ridiculous speech in which she (get this) called for tougher border security - pledging to enact various forms of immigration reform if she's elected in November, including a 5-year ban on reentry for those who enter the country illegally.
Kamala: "The United States is a sovereign nation and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our border and enforce them. And I take that responsibility very seriously."— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024
Just unbelievable gaslighting from the woman who purposefully caused an invasion at our border. pic.twitter.com/etLwpFszEk
After doing her best Trump impression, however, Harris then floated a path to citizenship for those who have been in the country "for years."
🚨 WTF? Kamala Harris at the border literally ENCOURAGING people to come over illegally— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2024
She just promised them all a pathway to citizenship.
She’s NOT interested in securing the border. She’s hellbent on importing more voters. pic.twitter.com/wJfxUaF79b
A reminder...
Kamala (2019): President Trump's border wall is a "medieval vanity project."— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024
Kamala (2024): Looks up in awe at that very medieval vanity project. pic.twitter.com/iU3opXR9Rl
Also on Friday, a damning revelation from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX); US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) revealed that over 650,000 migrants with criminal histories were let loose in the United States between 'mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024.'
As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!— Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 27, 2024
Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities. pic.twitter.com/fIoCAduJ9M
"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, which includes those detained by ICE and on the agency's non-detained docket. Of those, 435,729 are convicted criminals, and 226,847 have pending criminal charges," wrote deputy DHS Director Patrick J. Lechleitner in response to a March letter from Gonzales demanding answers.
In short, this couldn't have come on a worse day for Harris...
.@MZHemingway: "This border trip today happened at the worst possible time for her, given the other news that came out — that her administration allowed nearly half a million criminals, many of them violent criminals — to just be in the country and roaming freely... This is… pic.twitter.com/CLbb0yHrmp— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024
Meanwhile, the internet is forever... (maybe)
Kamala Harris is a complete fraud whose campaign can be summed up in a 13 second video. pic.twitter.com/dtQHMFeC2Q— MAZE (@mazemoore) September 28, 2024
Kamala (today): “The United States is a sovereign nation and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our border and enforce them."— John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) September 28, 2024
Kamala (last month): “I will close immigration detention centers on day one.” pic.twitter.com/mTvYDZ3qvG