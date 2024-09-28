After Letting 600K Criminals Into The US, Kamala Slithers Down To The Border And Does Trump Impression

On Friday, 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris flew down to Arizona for a photo-op at the southern US border - through which untold millions of migrants from all over the world have entered the United States illegally during the Biden-Harris administration.

While there, she gave a ridiculous speech in which she (get this) called for tougher border security - pledging to enact various forms of immigration reform if she's elected in November, including a 5-year ban on reentry for those who enter the country illegally.

Kamala: "The United States is a sovereign nation and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our border and enforce them. And I take that responsibility very seriously."



Just unbelievable gaslighting from the woman who purposefully caused an invasion at our border. pic.twitter.com/etLwpFszEk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024

After doing her best Trump impression, however, Harris then floated a path to citizenship for those who have been in the country "for years."

🚨 WTF? Kamala Harris at the border literally ENCOURAGING people to come over illegally



She just promised them all a pathway to citizenship.



She’s NOT interested in securing the border. She’s hellbent on importing more voters. pic.twitter.com/wJfxUaF79b — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2024

A reminder...

Kamala (2019): President Trump's border wall is a "medieval vanity project."



Kamala (2024): Looks up in awe at that very medieval vanity project. pic.twitter.com/iU3opXR9Rl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

Also on Friday, a damning revelation from Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX); US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) revealed that over 650,000 migrants with criminal histories were let loose in the United States between 'mid-May 2023 through the end of July 2024.'

As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!



Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities. pic.twitter.com/fIoCAduJ9M — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 27, 2024

"As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE's national docket, which includes those detained by ICE and on the agency's non-detained docket. Of those, 435,729 are convicted criminals, and 226,847 have pending criminal charges," wrote deputy DHS Director Patrick J. Lechleitner in response to a March letter from Gonzales demanding answers.

In short, this couldn't have come on a worse day for Harris...

.@MZHemingway: "This border trip today happened at the worst possible time for her, given the other news that came out — that her administration allowed nearly half a million criminals, many of them violent criminals — to just be in the country and roaming freely... This is… pic.twitter.com/CLbb0yHrmp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the internet is forever... (maybe)

Kamala Harris is a complete fraud whose campaign can be summed up in a 13 second video. pic.twitter.com/dtQHMFeC2Q — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 28, 2024