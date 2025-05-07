AG Bondi Says FBI Sifting Through "Tens Of Thousands Of Videos" Containing Jeffrey Epstein "With Children Or Child Porn"

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday that the FBI is reviewing "ens of thousands of videos of [Jeffrey] Epstein with children or child porn," and that there are "hundreds of victims," as she addressed a question about the delay in releasing the full case files.

"No one victim will ever get released. It's just the volume and that's what they're going through right now. The FBI is diligently going through that," Bondi told reporters outside the White House, saying that the sheer volume of evidence is the reason more files have yet to be released.

Bondi's comments come after a very lame 'Epstein Files' release in February, in which the DOJ handed out "phase 1" binders to a group of influencers that did not contain any new information.

Epstein, the disgraced pedophile financier who was found dead in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, is known to have had extensive recording devices throughout his various properties.

200 Alleged Predators Arrested

During the same presser, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that over 200 alleged child sex predators were arrested as part of Operation Restore Justice.

The arrests saw 115 children rescued across the US as part of the "historic" and "unprecedented" joint DOJ / FBI operation, Bondi and Patel said.

"These depraved human beings, if convicted, will face the maximum penalty in prison, some life," said Bondi, adding "We will find you. We will arrest you, and we will charge you. If you are online targeting a child, you will not escape us. The FBI and the Department of Justice will come after you. And we will prosecute you."

"For the last week, the FBI and DOJ have been quietly surging operations across 55 field offices to take down criminals who target kids," Patel posted on X.

"Our agents, support teams and partners did excellent work — rescuing 115 children across the country in the process. Their work undoubtedly saved lives and protected vulnerable kids from further horrific crimes."

