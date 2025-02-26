EPSTEIN FILES TOMORROW: AG Pam Bondi Announces Thursday Release As 250 Victim Names Redacted

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday evening that she's going to release DOJ files on dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"You said last week that you had the Epstein files on your desk. When can we see them?" asked Fox News' Jesse Watters.

"Jesse, there are well over - this will make you sick, 200 victims. Well over... over 250 actually. So we have to make sure that their identity is protected, and their personal information. But other than that, I think tomorrow Jesse - breaking news right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office."

"What kind? Are we going to see who was on the flights? Are we going to see any evidence from what he recorded - because he had all of his homes wired with recording devices," Watters asked.

"What you're going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information... it's pretty sick what that man did," Bondi continued.

Watch:

BREAKING NEWS: US Attorney General @PamBondi says we can expect brand new Jeffrey Epstein details TOMORROW. Expect flight logs and names… pic.twitter.com/dMn4nkKefV — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 27, 2025

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender was found dead in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. While his death was rules a suicide, he was also good friends with the Clintons and several other high-profile figures such as Bill Gates, Britain's Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former Barclays CEO and 'Disney princess' aficionado Jes Staley, Larry Summers, Harvey Weinstein, and former Victoria's Secret boss Les Wexner.

Larry Summers (L), Jeffrey Epstein (Center), Bill Gates (R)

Here are the flight logs which have already been released.

Media Room?

Watters' question about recordings stems from earlier reporting that the deceased sex trafficker's homes were wired with recording devices.

In late 2019, Jeffrey Epstein victim Maria Farmer alleged that the deceased pedophile had a "media room" on the first floor where high-profile johns were allegedly recorded having sex with women and children.

"So if you’re facing the house, there’s a window on the right that’s barred – that’s the room, the ‘media room’ is what he called it," Farmer said. "And so there was a door that looked like an invisible door with all this limestone and everything and you push it and you go in and I saw all the cameras."

Maria said: "What it was – was like old televisions basically, like stacked." "They were monitors inside this cabinet and there were men sitting here and I looked on the cameras and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed. "And I was like I’m never going to use the restroom here and I am never going to sleep here." -The Sun

The claim was supported in a 2024 lawsuit by two women - Danielle Bensky and Jane Doe 3, who said Epstein employed a sophisticated system involving constant CCTV surveillance within his New York mansion.

Bondi's appearance came hours after the DOJ appeared to give Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) the brush-off, telling her in a Wednesday letter that they are "reviewing your requests and look forward to engaging further to accommodate your oversight and legislative needs."

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump suggested that he would be open to releasing the Epstein list, while Bondi said in November that anyone named in the documents who are "still fighting to keep their names private, Sean, they have no legal basis to do so unless they're a child, a victim or a cooperating defendant."

My office just received a formal response from the DOJ on the Jeffrey Epstein, JFK, MLK, & RFK files.



Read below👇 pic.twitter.com/gooBBQRlAq — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 26, 2025

Last week Bondi told Fox News that she had the Epstein files "sitting on my desk right now to review."

* * *

Last week's top selling items from ZH Store:

Use coupon code THANKYOU10 for 10% off

* * *