Epstein Client List Today? AG Pam Bondi Says It's 'Sitting On My Desk Right Now'

Attorney General Pam Bondi says the Jeffrey Epstein client list is 'sitting on my desk right now to review,' per a 'directive by President Trump.'

Speaking with Fox News, Bondi was asked one day after the confirmation of FBI Director Kash Patel whether "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Epstein's clients," to which she replied:

FOX: "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Will that really happen?"

@AGPamBondi: "It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump."

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender was found dead in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. While his death was rules a suicide, he was also good friends with the Clintons and several other high-profile figures such as Britain's Prince Andrew, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, former Barclays CEO and 'Disney princess' aficionado Jes Staley, Harvey Weinstein, and former Victoria's Secret boss Les Wexner.

On Thursday, Bondi told journalist Benny Johnson from CPAC that the Epstein and P Diddy lists contain "Lots of documents," adding "We are keeping this promise" to release them, adding "I was briefed on that yesterday I can't talk about that that publicly."

When asked by Johnson whether Americans can expect "actual movement on this," Bondi replied: "Donald Trump doesn't make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that's why we're all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous."

PANIC: Attorney General Pam Bondi reveals imminent release of the Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy lists:



"I was just briefed on this topic. There are LOTS of documents. LOTS of documents. Stay tuned. We are keeping this promise."



It's Happening.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump suggested that he would be open to releasing the Epstein list, while Bondi said in November that anyone named in the documents who are "still fighting to keep their names private, Sean, they have no legal basis to do so unless they're a child, a victim or a cooperating defendant."

Last April, data obtained by Wired revealed a flood of visitors who visited Epstein's notorious 'pedo island,' with some of the travel originating from gated communities in Michigan, Florida, as well as homes in Martha's Vineyard and Nantuckett and a nightclub in Miami.

Media Room?

In late 2019, Jeffrey Epstein victim Maria Farmer alleged that the deceased pedophile had a "media room" on the first floor where high-profile johns were allegedly recorded having sex with women and children.

"So if you’re facing the house, there’s a window on the right that’s barred – that’s the room, the ‘media room’ is what he called it," Farmer said. "And so there was a door that looked like an invisible door with all this limestone and everything and you push it and you go in and I saw all the cameras."

Maria said: "What it was – was like old televisions basically, like stacked." "They were monitors inside this cabinet and there were men sitting here and I looked on the cameras and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed. "And I was like I’m never going to use the restroom here and I am never going to sleep here." -The Sun

The claim was supported in a 2024 lawsuit by two women - Danielle Bensky and Jane Doe 3, who said Epstein employed a sophisticated system involving constant CCTV surveillance within his New York mansion.

The two women say that Epstein and his circle of enablers collected compromising information in order to keep people quiet, and that the victims received monetary payments described as "hush money" following abusive incidents, or when they acted as recruiters to lure more young women and girls into Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

The room worked like a panopticon, a circular prison with cells arranged around a central well from which prisoners can at all times be observed. The lawsuit details that Epstein not only hired individuals to keep watch but also provided his victims with transportation and communication devices, purportedly under the guise of security and convenience while allegedly using these means to track their whereabouts.

"The Epstein Enterprise would not have existed for the duration it did and at its scope and scale, without the collaboration and support of others," reads the lawsuit. "No one, except perhaps [convicted Epstein accomplice] Ghislaine Maxwell, was as essential and central to Epstein’s operation as these Defendants."

Why were Epstein and Ghislaine (daughter of a suspected Mossad asset) recording all of these people again? Mysteries abound.