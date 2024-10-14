Almost 90% Of Voters Want CBS To Release Deceptively Edited Kamala Harris Interview

Close to 90% of voters want CBS to release the transcripts from Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview which was deceptively edited to make her appear intelligent.

According to a new Harvard Harris poll, 87% of Democrats, 88% of Republicans and 80% of independents think CBS should "release the full transcript of its interview with Kamala Harris."

That said, while 81% of Republicans think CBS edited the interview to make Harris look better, 50% of independents agree, along with just 27% of Democrats.

To review, CBS came under fire for deceptively editing the Harris interview - replacing her word-salad answer from a pre-interview teaser with a completely different answer in the version that aired.

When asked by host Bill Whitaker why it seemed like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't listening to the United States, Harris originally replied:

"Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region."

But in the version that aired, Harris' answer was: "We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."

Watch:

Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone.



This is what many Americans will now see. pic.twitter.com/H4w7btDv6x — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2024

In response, the Trump campaign demanded that the network release the full interview.

"On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala’s highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media," said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary. "During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala’s idiotic response."

"Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala’s full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air?” she asked. “The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala’s sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it."

Trump also posted about it on Truth Social, writing "I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (“cut and pasted”) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought..." Trump suggested that the network helping Harris may have been a "major Campaign Finance Violation," and is a "stain on the reputation of 60 minutes that is not recoverable."

Of course, why not demand they release the footage?