Surge In "Donate To Trump" Searches After Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee could be set to receive another influx of donations from Americans, including many mom-and-pop voters across the nation, following the assassination attempt on the former president at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening. If the surge in donations following Trump's guilty verdict in May, which brought in tens of millions of dollars in the days and weeks after, is any guide, then another donation wave could be imminent, if not already underway.

Google Trends search data shows that "Donate to Trump" surged nationwide in the moments after the assassination attempt. Folks in Wyoming, South Dakota, New Hampshire, West Virginia, and Nevada were searching for ways to donate to the Trump campaign the most.

The search data already exceeded the prior peak during Trump's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial in May. That month, Trump and the GOP raised $141 million, with more than two million donations averaging $70 each. About 37.6% of the $141 million was raised in the 24 hours after the verdict was announced.

Americans were also searching for the "Trump campaign website," and this search trend spiked overnight.

On Friday, Bloomberg revealed that Elon Musk contributed to America PAC, which is working to elect Trump to the White House.

Hours after the assassination attempt, Bill Ackman "formally endorsed" Trump on X.

I am going to formally endorse @realDonaldTrump. I came to this decision some time ago as many @X followers have already understood from my supportive posts of Trump and my criticisms of @POTUS Biden.



The reason why I have not yet formally done so is that I want to explain my… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 14, 2024

PredictIt data shows that Trump's odds of winning the presidential elections jumped to as high as 68% last night. Trump's odds of winning surged at the end of last month following President Biden's disastrous debate performance.

The increasing support for the former president comes as Biden's election efforts falter, and a growing number of Democrats have asked Biden to step aside over his lack of mental acuity.