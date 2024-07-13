Trump Shot On Side Of Head In Assassination Attempt At Pennsylvania Rally, Two Dead Including Shooter

Summary (footage below):

Former President Donald Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Trump could be seen grabbing his ear and falling to the ground, before standing up and walking off stage.

Approximately nine shots rang out.

A member of the crowd, as well as the shooter, are dead following the assassination attempt.

Update (1918ET): Trump was grazed by a bullet and two people are dead, including the shooter, according to the Butler Country District Attorney.

Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said. — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) July 13, 2024

New audio has emerged from moments after the shooting.

Donald Trump appears to have been shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former President could be seen grabbing his neck and then falling to the ground as the sound of shots rang out.

SHOTS FIRED AT THE PA TRUMP RALLY. PLEASE PRAY. pic.twitter.com/DQke2Ua5BC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

Longer clip with closer vantage (shooting at 21 seconds):

🚨 #BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/eup5YTybS7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2024

Trump was seen standing back up with blood on his face, and was led off stage by the Secret Service, who could be heard shouting "get down" during the incident.

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

"I saw blood on his ear," one rallygoer, Ron Moose, told the NYT.

Nine shots were heard, including three before Trump grabbed his ear.

Some reported seeing the military chase someone on the left hand side of the bleachers. The Times is also reporting that secret service is kicking out the press and has declared the venue a crime scene.

Trump's ear was visibly wounded.

According to Secret Service spoksman, Anthony Guglielmi, Trump "is safe" after "an incident occurred" at the Pennsylvania rally.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said that Trump is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," adding that Trump "thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

"Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok," GOP Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) posted on X.

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

The incident comes days after Joe Biden and top Democrat donor Reid Hoffman make assassination comments.

Joe Biden on 7.8.2024: "We’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye." pic.twitter.com/K5FeeijDuC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 13, 2024

Joe Biden: “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”



That just happened. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 13, 2024

Just yesterday, Joe Biden mega-donor @reidhoffman was making jokes about assassinating Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/sMXbUq1O8a — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 13, 2024

Fuck Reid Hoffman https://t.co/kMkki6LOPu — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) July 13, 2024

And of course, the Washington Post goes with "Trump Rushed Offstage From Rally After Loud Pops."

Yes, 'loud pops' ... 'loud noises,' really just an annoying sound is what we think they're trying to convey.

Washington Post is still claiming there were merely "loud noises" heard at the Trump rally.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/arrLcvdibs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2024

And then there's CNN...

If they can't tell the truth about this, they can't tell the truth about anything. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2024

Elon Musk, who recently donated to Trump, says he hopes for his 'rapid recovery.'

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

