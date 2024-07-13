print-icon
Trump Shot On Side Of Head In Assassination Attempt At Pennsylvania Rally, Two Dead Including Shooter

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024 - 10:30 PM

Summary (footage below):

  • Former President Donald Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
  • Trump could be seen grabbing his ear and falling to the ground, before standing up and walking off stage.
  • Approximately nine shots rang out.
  • A member of the crowd, as well as the shooter, are dead following the assassination attempt.

Update (1918ET): Trump was grazed by a bullet and two people are dead, including the shooter, according to the Butler Country District Attorney.

New audio has emerged from moments after the shooting.

Donald Trump appears to have been shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former President could be seen grabbing his neck and then falling to the ground as the sound of shots rang out.

Longer clip with closer vantage (shooting at 21 seconds):

Trump was seen standing back up with blood on his face, and was led off stage by the Secret Service, who could be heard shouting "get down" during the incident.

"I saw blood on his ear," one rallygoer, Ron Moose, told the NYT.

Nine shots were heard, including three before Trump grabbed his ear.

Some reported seeing the military chase someone on the left hand side of the bleachers. The Times is also reporting that secret service is kicking out the press and has declared the venue a crime scene.

Trump's ear was visibly wounded.

According to Secret Service spoksman, Anthony Guglielmi, Trump "is safe" after "an incident occurred" at the Pennsylvania rally.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said that Trump is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," adding that Trump "thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act."

"Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok," GOP Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) posted on X.

The incident comes days after Joe Biden and top Democrat donor Reid Hoffman make assassination comments.

And of course, the Washington Post goes with "Trump Rushed Offstage From Rally After Loud Pops."

Yes, 'loud pops' ... 'loud noises,' really just an annoying sound is what we think they're trying to convey.

And then there's CNN...

Elon Musk, who recently donated to Trump, says he hopes for his 'rapid recovery.'

Now turning to PredictIt odds...

