Amish Farmer Celebrates "Big Win For Food Freedom"

Robert Barnes, an attorney for raw milk producer and Amish farmer Amos Miller, revealed on X late Friday night that the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania "affirmed the trial court decision allowing Amish farmer Amos Miller to continue to make his wonderful food available to customers outside the state."

Big win today for #FoodFreedom as Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania affirmed the trial court decision allowing #Amish farmer #AmosMiller to continue to make his wonderful food available to customers outside the state. Thank you to everyone who spoke out for Amos! — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) January 4, 2025

MASSIVE LEGAL WIN FOR @barnes_law & AMOS MILLER: Amos can continue selling his products outside the state of Pennsylvania.



This is incredible. Well done, Barnes! pic.twitter.com/Spx12bUc72 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 4, 2025

Recall that the government raided Miller's farm in early 2024 for selling raw milk, organic eggs, grass-fed beef, and other nutritious foods to consumers, citing repeated failures to comply with overly burdensome federal farming regulations.

Footage of the search being conducted inside Amos Miller’s organic farm store in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/iKUDbo9CcR — The Lancaster Patriot (@TheLanPatriot) January 4, 2024

Big Gov't Raids Small Amish Farmer Who Refuses To Participate In The Industrial Meat/Milk Complex https://t.co/3W8ItfuWd8 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 6, 2024

The USDA tried to bring Miller's farm into compliance with federal regulations, but the Amish farmer spent many months in court rather than obtaining a license to produce raw milk for sale.

Since last January's search warrant, the "Pennsylvania Dutch" community became outraged and mobilized in a rare vote in federal elections for Trump-Vance to stand up against rogue federal agencies captured by the processed foods industrial complex.

"Tremendous diabolical government overreach. It had nothing to do with food safety & everything to do with government control. If I recall correctly, the department responsible for "food safety" in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania also put Amos Miller through hell along with the FDA. This overreach by tyrannical government forces must end," one X user said.

Here's what others are saying about this big win for the Amish:

👏👏👏👏👏 we need more quality food options not less. The Amish have always provided quality products at reasonable cost ..the government should subsidize small farms and ranches not Big Food Corps who saturate foods with pesticides and Glyphosates .. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Cherie King (@1cheriebaby) January 4, 2025

The Amish are friends to the earth. — Sam (@fallmysteries) January 4, 2025

This is such wonderful news for Mr. Miller and the great Amish community. Well done, sir. — AmericanHeartlandMagazine (@USAHeartlandMag) January 4, 2025

Under the MAHA movement, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation's food supply chain must be restored into the hands of the people - not continued mega corporations poisoning consumers with seed oils and highly processed foods.