print-icon
print-icon

Amish Farmer Celebrates "Big Win For Food Freedom"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Robert Barnes, an attorney for raw milk producer and Amish farmer Amos Miller, revealed on X late Friday night that the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania "affirmed the trial court decision allowing Amish farmer Amos Miller to continue to make his wonderful food available to customers outside the state." 

Recall that the government raided Miller's farm in early 2024 for selling raw milk, organic eggs, grass-fed beef, and other nutritious foods to consumers, citing repeated failures to comply with overly burdensome federal farming regulations.

The USDA tried to bring Miller's farm into compliance with federal regulations, but the Amish farmer spent many months in court rather than obtaining a license to produce raw milk for sale. 

Since last January's search warrant, the "Pennsylvania Dutch" community became outraged and mobilized in a rare vote in federal elections for Trump-Vance to stand up against rogue federal agencies captured by the processed foods industrial complex.

"Tremendous diabolical government overreach. It had nothing to do with food safety & everything to do with government control. If I recall correctly, the department responsible for "food safety" in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania also put Amos Miller through hell along with the FDA. This overreach by tyrannical government forces must end," one X user said. 

Here's what others are saying about this big win for the Amish:

Under the MAHA movement, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation's food supply chain must be restored into the hands of the people - not continued mega corporations poisoning consumers with seed oils and highly processed foods

0
Loading...