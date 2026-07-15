Amy Coney Barrett Warns Of Escalating Death Threats Against Supreme Court

It's sad to say, but the truth must be acknowledged - Mob violence and threats of political assassination can often be effective in influencing the policy decisions of courts and governments. It's the reason why the militant left has consistently used these methods over the course of generations. It works, and they know it.

It's not that political violence and terrorism produce direct results. Rather, these actions tent to produce indirect effects by sowing the seeds of fear in the minds of people in the middle - People who are not particularly dedicated to conservative or nationalist causes. They just want to do their jobs and go home to their families; they have never before considered the possibility that doing their jobs could lead to horrific consequences.

There have been numerous failed assassination attempts against Donald Trump. An almost successful attempt on the life of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise by a Bernie Sanders supporter. A foiled assassination plot against conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by a leftist seeking to change the balance of the court. And finally, the successful assassination of conservative speaker and head of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk. All the evidence points to a radical leftist by the name of Tyler Robinson, who confessed to his own parents and his gay partner that he committed the crime.

Beyond these cases, there has been a steady stream of threats made against conservative politicians and SCOTUS judges. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who used to vote predominantly conservative in her decisions, recently detailed the many threats made against her and her family since the Dobbs v Jackson case which ultimately overturned Roe v Wade and made abortion a states issue instead of a federal issue.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett details threats she and her family have faced: “I didn't expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bulletproof vest was and why I had to wear one.” pic.twitter.com/aph9X4mfEm — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 14, 2026

Barrett mentions the growing number of threats made against her in the wake of the Dobbs leak, as well as being required to wear a bulletproof vest and having her family home swatted. These kinds of intimidation tactics are grotesque, yes, but if we examine Barrett's voting record after Dobbs it becomes increasingly clear that the threats are working.

This revelation helps to explain why Barrett has recently turned against obvious decisions on such issues as birthright citizenship and mail-in ballots. She is most likely afraid and trying to mitigate the rage of activist freaks.

Barrett told a House subcommittee on Tuesday that “the threat level” against her and other federal judges “is really high” as she testified about the high court’s 2027 budget request.

“Those statistics sound abstract, but being on the receiving end of them is not,” Barrett told the House Appropriations subcommittee on financial services and general government, before she shared several anecdotes about threats affecting her and her family.

The Supreme Court is asking Congress to appropriate $228.4 million for fiscal 2027, a nearly 10% rise since the $207.8 million appropriated for 2026. The increase reflects higher spending on security-related measures, both for the protection of justices and for cybersecurity

Perhaps more disconcerting than the constant threats is the fact that leftist movements largely dodge the blame for these events when they do happen, which makes it more difficult for exposed figures to do their jobs. If leftist movements are not called out for their involvement, then the problem will never go away. Activists are free to continue their campaign of terror.

Until recently, groups like Antifa were not even treated as real by the government or the media. If a terrorist organization is not technically "real", then they can't be investigated or prosecuted.

After nearly every assassination attempt, whether the attackers succeed or not, the propaganda machine floods social media with conspiracy theories scapegoating anyone other than radical progressives. This is a highly organized psy-op designed to disable conservative anger by sowing seeds of doubt. Leftist ideology and the groups that promote it always seem to escape culpability.

Right leaning judges facing potential assassination see this trend; they know that if they are attacked or killed, the spin agents will slither out from under their rocks and turn them into the bad guys. Even if they survive, they will be accused of "staging" the incident. The incentive to stand by their convictions diminishes.

Furthermore, less and less people near the center will feel compelled to seek offices of authority, because they know they will be immediately added to the hit list if they deviate at all from woke demands. At bottom, if Amy Coney Barrett is compromised by fear, then she should step down from her position. Even though the viciousness of the discourse is not her fault, she needs to be replaced by someone who can handle the heat.

It should be noted that the aggressive and unhinged nature of the left-wing will, in the end, result in the most hardcore right-wingers moving to the top. This is the last thing the progressives should want. With the center-right, they still might find an empathetic ear; but with hardened conservatives in power - men who are fed up with compromise - leftists are unlikely to find fairness or compassion for their causes.

The more violent the political left becomes, the more callous conservatives will become. Until, one day, progressives will be hit with a freight train of retribution, and no one will care.