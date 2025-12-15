Anger Mounts As Police Release Video That "Shows Nothing" In Brown University Shooting

Brown University has roughly one surveillance camera for every nine undergraduate students. Yet, despite that high level of surveillance, local authorities have not released a single clear, front-facing image of the shooter, who yelled "something unique" before killing two and injuring nine in a classroom that focused on the intersection of economics and Jewish studies.

Providence Police have not identified a suspect and appear to be pursuing multiple so-called "persons of interest," underscoring, nearly 48 hours after the shooting, just how few leads investigators have to work with.

The FBI is searching in the snow and bushes on Waterman Street near where police just released a surveillance video of the Brown University suspect walking down the street moments after the shooting https://t.co/ZFd4fqwhAt pic.twitter.com/Kywv8eFXzP — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) December 15, 2025

At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Providence Police released a new video of a "person of interest" and announced plans to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation.

The closed-circuit video shows an individual wearing all black, walking along a street at an estimated distance exceeding 100 meters, with no discernible facial features or front-facing imagery. Despite the lack of actionable identifiers (aside from having two legs, two arms and wearing all black), police have issued a public request for tips via a hotline.

We are sharing a video of a person of interest and plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation. If you recognize this individual, please contact our Tip Center online at https://t.co/wMDG5fF8y4 or call 401-272-3121 pic.twitter.com/LuPCx7mAV2 — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 15, 2025

This highlights an alarming information gap confronting investigators.

X users blasted Providence Police:

Be on the lookout for a person with legs. — october (@roboticpressure) December 15, 2025

I've seen better videos of bigfoot — CrazySanMan (@CrazySanMan) December 15, 2025

800 cameras on campus and you’re putting this nonsense out? Why is Brown and the Providence Police working together to hide the killer’s identity? — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 15, 2025

Again, calling for the immediate resignation of @GovDanMcKee @ProvidenceRIPD chief Oscar Perez, and @PVDMayor this is extremely unacceptable. — Don Hustles Daily - Don D (@DonHustlesDaily) December 15, 2025

There’s no reason to post this video, it shows nothing. — Tristan48 (@Tristan48OnX) December 15, 2025

Dear lord, I got a much clearer video of my son taking a right on red with his ticket you sent. — Lucythegreat (@lucythegreat123) December 15, 2025

At this point I'm thinking you're either protecting this POS or the most incompetent police department on Earth. — TTL Inc (@TTL_inc) December 15, 2025

The gunman who yelled "something unique" before shooting up a Brown classroom is still on the run.

This was six hours after the shooting. Incompetence?

🚨 HOLY CRAP. The Brown University President just got GRILLED.



REPORTER: “With all due respect, SIX HOURS after the shooting, you don’t know what was going on in that classroom? How does that happen?”



“I don’t know.”



REPORTER: “6 hours later. You’re the president. You don’t… pic.twitter.com/Nfloi23x4r — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

Yesterday's person of interest turned out to be a dud (read the report). X users are asking whether this systemic incompetence by the police at a college with 800 cameras is an attempt to cover up the real identity.