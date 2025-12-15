print-icon
Anger Mounts As Police Release Video That "Shows Nothing" In Brown University Shooting

by Tyler Durden
Brown University has roughly one surveillance camera for every nine undergraduate students. Yet, despite that high level of surveillance, local authorities have not released a single clear, front-facing image of the shooter, who yelled "something unique" before killing two and injuring nine in a classroom that focused on the intersection of economics and Jewish studies.

Providence Police have not identified a suspect and appear to be pursuing multiple so-called "persons of interest," underscoring, nearly 48 hours after the shooting, just how few leads investigators have to work with.

At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Providence Police released a new video of a "person of interest" and announced plans to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation.

The closed-circuit video shows an individual wearing all black, walking along a street at an estimated distance exceeding 100 meters, with no discernible facial features or front-facing imagery. Despite the lack of actionable identifiers (aside from having two legs, two arms and wearing all black), police have issued a public request for tips via a hotline.

This highlights an alarming information gap confronting investigators.

X users blasted Providence Police:

The gunman who yelled "something unique" before shooting up a Brown classroom is still on the run.

This was six hours after the shooting. Incompetence?

Yesterday's person of interest turned out to be a dud (read the report). X users are asking whether this systemic incompetence by the police at a college with 800 cameras is an attempt to cover up the real identity.

