Brown University Shooting Suspect In Custody; Gunman "Yelled Something" Before Attack On Econ Classroom

A person of interest connected to the Brown University shooting was taken into custody early Sunday morning at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, according to law enforcement officials.

Latest:

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez told reporters he was limited in what he could disclose about the person taken into custody . He said police intend "to coordinate with the prosecutors, to collect evidence, to conduct interviews, and then from there, we'll be able - when it's appropriate and accurate - to share more details."

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley provided an update, noting that seven shooting victims are in stable condition, one is in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged from the hospital. Two individuals died in the shooting. All victims were students.

Brown University President Christina Paxson confirmed that the shooting unfolded inside a final exam review for a Principles of Economics class .

The shooter then exited the east side of the Barus and Holley building, where the campus meets downtown Providence.

The shooter "yelled something" before the attack ...

BREAKING - Police now have a suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University but are refusing to provide the suspect’s age, race, or motive, only stating that the shooter “yelled something” before the attack and that the weapon used has a “unique characteristic” on it. pic.twitter.com/971tJeYDUU — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 14, 2025

The elite Ivy League school ended the shelter-in-place order around 6:00 a.m. ET.

BrownUAlert: Providence police have advised the University that the shelter in place order has ended for the entire Brown campus. However, police activity continues in areas that are still considered an active crime scene. Be advised that access to these areas of campus continues… — Brown University (@BrownUniversity) December 14, 2025

X users cited a 2021 study indicating that Brown University operates roughly 800 surveillance cameras across its campus.

Yet, more than six hours after the shooting, the university was still unable to release any images showing what the suspect looked like while at large.

Brown University tuition is $70,000.



Its endowment is $8 billion and just hit a new record.



AND THEY DON’T HAVE A SINGLE SECURITY CAMERA THAT GOT A CLEAR VIEW OF THE SHOOTER IN THE BUILDING!!!



You can afford it! BUY SOME. pic.twitter.com/vji9lXkiHL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 14, 2025

Then finally released this...

Video released by the Providence police shows the suspect in the Brown University shooting as he leaves the scene.



The shooting left two people dead and nine others wounded.



See the latest updates: https://t.co/8dntt9p7bR pic.twitter.com/1PNVhUYaeP — Providence Journal (@projo) December 14, 2025

Note that Brown's policy generally prohibits students, faculty, staff, and visitors from bringing guns, ammunition, or other weapons onto campus, into buildings, or into residence halls. This applies regardless of whether someone has a permit to carry a firearm elsewhere in Rhode Island.

Brown University has a relatively high representation of Jewish students compared with its overall student population. The incident occurred on the night before Hanukkah, a period of heightened religious significance. Separately, Australia experienced its deadliest terrorist attack since 1996, when two shooters targeted a Jewish celebration.

