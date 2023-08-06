Anheuser-Busch Heir Says Ancestors Would've "Rolled Over In Graves" Over Disastrous Pro-Trans TikTok Ad

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch appeared on TMZ Live on Friday to only blast the current management of the brewer for one of the greatest marketing blunders in history.

Busch said his 'freedom-loving' ancestors would have "rolled over in their graves" knowing woke management would've used a transgender person to advertise Bud Light.

"They were very patriotic -- they loved this country and what it stood for. They believed that transgender, gays — that sort of thing — was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want, but it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed into people's faces," Busch told TMZ host Harvey Levin.

Levin pointed out the reason behind the Dylan Mulvaney ad was all about inclusiveness, and Busch was asked about his feelings about the TikTok video featuring the man who thinks he's a woman:

"You know, I think people who drink beer, I think they're your common folk. I think they are the blue-collar worker who goes and works hard every single day.

"The last thing they want pushed down their throat or to be drinking is a beer can with that kind of message on it. I just don't think that's what they're looking for. They want their beer to be truly American, truly patriotic, as it always has been. Truly, America's beer, which Bud Light was and probably isn't any longer."

Busch was asked why he does not believe the beer is American anymore. He said the typical customer "is not into transgenders … People who drink beer care about wholesome things ... and certain things should be kept private."

Levin said the controversy Bud Light has stumbled into is due to the prejudice against transgender people:

"Absolutely it's prejudice... Look, I remember my dad telling me stories that there were bars in LA that used to have signs that said, 'No dogs, no Jews.' So there's been a history of prejudice in the country. People get over certain things. It's happened to Jews. It's happened to black people. It's happening to gay people, and it's happening to transgender people. So to me, it is absolutely prejudice."

Busch responded:

"Well, I just think prejudice against Jews against Black people, those kinds of things are a totally different deal."

Around the 8:40 mark, Busch told Levin:

"I thought we were going to talk about my book ... but here we are talking about the politics of transgender people."

Here's the ten minute interview:

That book is called "Family Reins: The Extraordinary Rise and Epic Fall of an American Dynasty Hardcover."

Yet a classic trap by TMZ. Busch should have known better than even agreeing to be interviewed by the Hollywood tabloid news organization.