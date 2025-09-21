Another Week Of Madness: The Left's Reaction To Kirk's Assassination

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has revealed troubling truths about America's political divide.

On the right, Christians have responded with prayer, vigils, and church services. There was no rioting, no burning of private businesses or government buildings after Kirk's murder. This stands in sharp contrast to how Democrats respond to pivotal events (remember the nationwide BLM riots of 2020).

Tonight’s vigil for Charlie Kirk in Huntington Beach, California.



The outpouring of people across the world gathering in faith and prayer to honor Charlie’s life and legacy has been remarkable.



If you’ve held or attended a vigil, please reply with your photos or videos. pic.twitter.com/EUA3elOdhM — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 15, 2025

Meanwhile, on the left, Kirk's death was celebrated because assassination culture has been normalized by a party that smears opponents as "Nazis" and "Fascists," while its armed revolutionary groups spread propaganda that it's acceptable to kill such people.

These sharply different responses have not gone unnoticed, and many Americans now recognize that Democrats have not just lost the plot ... they are actively driving political violence.

Friends and family in the Pensacola, Florida area are saddened & outraged by the defacing of this mural last night.



“Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk" was defaced with ANTIFA propaganda.@libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/2alPMzkv41 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 15, 2025

Instead of burning down mom-and-pop shops and rioting in response, the reaction from conservatives is one of building an even stronger movement than ever before.

Benny Johnson outlined a series of events in the aftermath of the Kirk assassination, pointing to multiple incidents showing that political violence in America is emanating from the left. The problem has grown so severe that it may have even become a national security risk. President Trump said last week that his team will be cracking down on leftist groups sowing chaos and may even label the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization.

Much of this left-wing chaos stems from dark-money-funded NGOs operating the permanent protest industrial complex, amplified by leftist politicians and corporate media.

Where they learned this from!



Democrats ARE the Party of Hate and of Inciting Violence. pic.twitter.com/ONhiBT5KgV — Donna Marie (@sabback) September 10, 2025

The left is fueling what some have dubbed "civil terrorism," constantly branding conservatives as "fascists," "Nazis," and "racists," effectively creating target profiles for armed, unhinged leftist groups - or for lone-wolf actors like the furry-obsessed man in a relationship with a transgender who has been charged with Kirk's political assassination.

At the highest levels!

Where did Charlie Kirk's murderer learn to call conservatives "fascists"?



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. YES, I DO!" pic.twitter.com/RxDjgOYjKY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

Johnson pointed out that all this chaos unfolded in just one week from leftist activists:

Democrat pedophile George Zinn distracts law enforcement falsely claiming to be Charlie's shooter, helping the assassin get away, charged criminally

Bomb was planted on a Fox News vehicle by two Democrat voters, criminal and terrorism charges

Massive Charlie Kirk memorial vandalized and destroyed in Arizona, criminal charges

DNC super-donor shoots up the ABC affiliate building in Sacramento, criminal charges

Jimmy Kimmel Show suspended for lying about left wing terrorism

Thousands upon thousands of leftist losing their jobs for celebrating Kirk's death

A Texas Tech student assaulted a Charlie Kirk supporter, expulsion and criminal charges

A Texas State student mocked Charlie's death and threatened TPUSA students, expulsion

58 House Democrats vote AGAINST disavowing political violence

Brett Kavanaugh's left-wing political assassin comes out as trans

A bomb threat at RFK Jr's house, criminal charges

"Tell me this is a 'both-sides' issue. No. Political violence in America is driven entirely by Left-wing violence committed by Democrats. It is a national epidemic, driven by the media and those in power who actively celebrate violence as a political tool. It's only getting worse," Johnson said.

Charlie Kirk assassinated by a leftist trans activist...



The Right:



- Prays, mourns and goes to church



The Left:



- Democrat pedophile George Zinn distracts law enforcement falsely claiming to be Charlie’s shooter, helping the assassin get away, charged criminally



- Bomb was… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2025

Johnson added, "Law enforcement and Republican politicians need to get very, very serious about this. Now."

What must not be lost here is that Democrats have normalized assassination culture. A decade of calling conservatives "fascists" and "nazis" has effectively created a master kill list of political enemies, fed to the far-left fringes in America that are now openly "planning for war against fascists."

"Planning War Against Fascists" - Socialist Rifle Association Boasts 10,000 Members https://t.co/VKnqpwoxoF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 20, 2025

Does this sound familiar?

The Communist Directive in 1943: “Label them a Nazi or Fascist”



Sounds familiar. pic.twitter.com/cLKTCFl9gI — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 18, 2025

And wow.

A bunch of Democrats voted AGAINST a resolution to honor Charlie Kirk and condemn political violence.



Remember that when one of them says it's a "both sides" issue. pic.twitter.com/yQfHoPklTE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 20, 2025

