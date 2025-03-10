Anti-Musk Protester Admits "Getting Paid" To Protest As DOGE Focuses On ActBlue, Soros-Funded NGOs
It seems some far-left NGOs still have funds to deploy despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio neutering USAID.
A video shared by X user DOGE Designer shows what appears to be an anti-Musk protester admitting in front of a Tesla showroom during a protest: "I get paid to be out here."
BREAKING: DOGE protester outside the Tesla store admits he was paid to protest.— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 10, 2025
"I get paid to be out here." pic.twitter.com/FbRiygAQHt
In recent weeks, attacks on Tesla dealerships and Superchargers have been reported nationwide. The culprits behind the chaos are unhinged liberals angry about Elon Musk's DOGE slashing government waste and corruption (now with a "scalpel").
This is crazy https://t.co/lCzN69NyAY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025
Musk revealed on Saturday that Democrats have unleashed protests against his company through a network of shady NGOs:
An investigation has found 5 ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla "protests": Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, 7 ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel.
This time around, protests have yet to gain traction since USAID—the slush fund for NGOs—came under intense scrutiny during President Trump's first few weeks in office.
Now...
Rubio Slashes 83% Of USAID Programs, Hails DOGE For Supporting "Historic Reform" https://t.co/JAHgMAOTDH— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 10, 2025
So, how will Democrats fund a professional protester army now, as they have in the past—such as with BLM and other groups meant to push color revolutions? Come on, Alex Soros, think. What would master-grifter dad do??