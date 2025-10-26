Antifa Retreats From Portland ICE Facility After Police Dismantle Encampment

The decentralized anti-fascist warriors in the Portland-area cell, aligned with the radical Democratic Party, were in full retreat overnight after officers from the Portland Police Department cleared out their encampment in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the Portland metro area.

Nick Shirley, who is an independent journalist and who met with President Trump at the White House earlier this month for a round table on Antifa, wrote on X, "ANTIFA HAS BEEN DISMANTLED IN PORTLAND After 140 days of controlling and camping on this street in Portland, Antifa has officially been cleared out as the police FINALLY stepped in and cleared the encampment."

"Inside the encampment, they had loads full of medicine, medical gear, party supplies, a fridge, BBQ, etc ANTIFA's 140 days of control have officially come to an end," Shirley said, with an accompanying video showing inside the encampment that housed gender-confused purple-haired people who hate the Western world and capitalism.

🚨ANTIFA HAS BEEN DISMANTLED IN PORTLAND

After 140 days of controlling and camping on this street in Portland, ANTIFA has officially been cleared out as the police FINALLY stepped in and cleared the encampment.



Inside the encampment they had loads full of medicine, medical… pic.twitter.com/NMEnOd1wSV — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) October 26, 2025

The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt also reported that Portland police sent the purple-haired protesters packing after months of camping outside the ICE facility. Antifa was used as a pressure campaign for optics. Remember, Democrats have been waging a color revolution-style operation ('No Kings') for regime change purposes against Trump. Manufacturing artificial protests and riots is a tactic used to shift public sentiment. However, after many months, that strategy has largely failed.

Breaking: Portland Police dismantles illicit Antifa encampment outside the ICE facility in Portland.



Officers order all tents and tarps to be removed. Antifa militants rush to salvage items.



This is day 140 of the occupation. pic.twitter.com/PpoCPHwS0P — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 26, 2025

Arrests were made.

Portland Police take black bloc Antifa militant into custody outside the ICE facility, receive praise from ‘patriot’ group for making arrests. pic.twitter.com/88UuQtUgMY — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 26, 2025

Daviscourt said Antifa warriors retreated to a safe house down the street.

Breaking: Antifa militants transport supplies into the apartment unit being used as a safehouse near the ICE facility.



The supplies came from the Antifa occupation encampment that police just ordered to be dismantled. pic.twitter.com/kJjogFL68c — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 26, 2025

The abrupt dismantling of Antifa outside the ICE facility raises one critical question: What changed among the left-wing city officials who control the metro area?

Hmmm.

🚨 BREAKING: My team has removed and recovered 15-20 fliers of @ICEgov agents being doxed around Portland, Oregon.



Fliers include full names, addresses, and images of ICE agents.



This is what the media WON'T show you. Disgusting. Bring in the troops. pic.twitter.com/stitOG7Emp — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) October 24, 2025

Certainly, the violent extremism and/or organized violence allowed by local politicians in far-left-controlled metro areas, from West Coast cities to Chicago and others, of rogue groups against ICE facilities, is a major concern. The American people voted by a clear majority for Trump to secure the nation and deport criminal illegal aliens. Yet Democrats have worked to obstruct the White House at every turn. The problem for radical leftists who hate America is that polling data shows most voters support Trump's mass deportation plans.