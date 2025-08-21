Appeals Court Tosses Trump's $454 Million Civil Fraud Judgement As Prez Claims 'Total Victory'

A New York appeals court has tossed out a $454 million civil fraud judgement handed down last year against Donald Trump, his family, and his company.

While the Appellate Division's First Department upheld the ruling, it found that the $454 million penalty was excessive and at odds with the Eighth Amendment.

"The documentary evidence supports Supreme Court's conclusion that the Attorney General made a prima facie showing that each defendant participated in the fraudulent scheme," reads the opinion. "The trial record is also replete with evidence supporting the court's determination that the individual defendants had the requisite intent to defraud, a necessary element of each Penal Law claim."

The decision comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office asked an appeals court last August to uphold the $454 million civil fraud judgment against Trump.

The appellate judges, however, said of the judgement; "while harm certainly occurred, it was not the cataclysmic harm that can justify a nearly half billion-dollar award to the State."

In response to the decision, President Trump claimed 'TOTAL VICTORY in the FAKE New York State Attorney General Letitia James Case!"

"The amount, including Interest and Penalties, was over $550 Million Dollars. It was a Political Witch Hunt, in a business sense, the likes of which no one has ever seen before. This was a Case of Election Interference by the City and State trying to show, illegally, that I did things that were wrong when, in fact, everything I did was absolutely CORRECT and, even, PERFECT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The case can now be appealed by either side to the state's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals.

"Today's ruling by the New York appeals court is a resounding victory for President Trump and his company," Trump's former personal attorney, Alina Habba, said in response. "The court struck down the outrageous and unlawful $464 million penalty, confirming what we have said from the beginning: the Attorney General’s case was politically motivated, legally baseless, and grossly excessive."

Following a three-month civil trial last year, Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for inflating his net worth to secure better business deals, writing in his decision that Trump and his co-defendants engaged in frauds that "leap off the page and shock the conscience," adding "Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again."

Trump has long claimed that the case was politically motivated, saying "I've been persecuted by someone running for office," referring to NY Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case - and is currently under investigation for her own real estate fraud.

In his February decision, Engoron temporarily barred Trump and his family from leading New York-based companies, along with the $454 million fine. With interest, the penalty was closer to half-a-billion dollars.

Trump denied all wrongdoing - arguing that the alleged victims in the case were sophisticated banks who were happy to go into business with the Trump Organization, and profited from the deals. Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers argued that James violated the statue of limitations, misapplied the relevant law, and encouraged the excessive penalty.