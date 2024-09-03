print-icon
Armed Venezuelan Prison Gang In Denver Highlights Map Of US Sanctuary Zones To Avoid Amid Migrant Crisis

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024 - 10:50 PM

Law-abiding Americans should be made well aware of the cities, counties, and states that have laws, ordinances, and policies that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield illegal alien criminals from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is because the Biden-Harris administration has imported the third world into the first world, and with that comes elevated risks of violent crime and chaos.

Footage of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members raiding an apartment building with at least one AR-style rifle and pistols in the northern Denver suburb of Aurora shocked the nation last week about how quickly sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats can spiral out of control after rolling out the red carpet to illegals. 

And now spillover risks?

Let's not forget sanctuary city NYC...

The big picture understanding is that sanctuary cities have imported millions of illegal aliens, some of which are prison gang members and have zero respect for first-world laws. Defunding the police has also been pushed nationwide by Democrat lawmakers, and with that comes the risk that local municipalities could become quickly overwhelmed. 

Independent think tank Center for Immigration Studies has done the easy work for readers, outlining the cities, counties, and states with laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE.

In other words, these areas have a possibility of high risk for violent crime. And in our view, these areas should be avoided for safety reasons. 

Sigh... 

Here's the full list:

States

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

North Dakota

Oregon

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Cities and Counties

District of Columbia

Washington

Georgia

Athens-Clarke County

Atlanta

Columbia County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Idaho

Bonneville County

Power County

Indiana

Lake County

Monroe County

St. Joseph County

Wayne County

Kansas

Douglas County

Kentucky

Campbell County

Franklin County

Jefferson County

Louisville

Scott County

Louisiana

New Orleans

Maine

Cumberland County

Hancock County

Maryland

Baltimore

Baltimore County

Charles County

Howard County

Hyattsville

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Queen Anne's County

Rockville

St. Mary's County

Michigan

Kalamazoo County

Kent County

Lansing

Leelanau County

Luce County

Muskegon County

Oakland County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Wexford County

Minnesota

Anoka County

Cottonwood County

Dakota County

Hennepin County

Jackson County

Kandiyohi County

Lincoln County

Lyon County

Nobles County

Pipestone County

Ramsey County

Todd County

Watonwan County

Nebraska

Arthur County

Banner County

Blaine County

Douglas County

Gosper County

Grant County

Greeley County

Hayes County

Hooker County

Howard County

Johnson County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Loup County

McPherson County

Nance County

Perkins County

Platte County

Sioux County

Thomas County

Wheeler County

New Hampshire

Hillsborough County

New Mexico

Bernalillo County

Chaves County

Colfax County

De Baca County

Dona Ana County

Eddy County

Farmington

Grant County

Hidalgo County

Las Cruces

Lincoln County

Los Alamos County

Luna County

McKinley County

Otero County

Quay County

Rio Arriba County

Roosevelt County

San Juan County

San Miguel County

Sandoval County

Santa Fe

Santa Fe County

Sierra County

Socorro County

Taos County

New York

Albany

Albany County

Dutchess County

Monroe County

Nassau County

New York City

Orange County

Putnam County

Rockland County

Saratoga County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Wayne County

Westchester County

Yates County

North Carolina

Buncombe County

Chatham County

Durham County

Forsyth County

Guilford County

Mecklenburg County

Orange County

Wake County

Watauga County

Ohio

Franklin County

Hamilton County

Lorain County

Mahoning County

Pennsylvania

Allegheny County

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lancaster

Lehigh County

Mifflin County

Montgomery County

Montour County

Northampton County

Philadelphia

Washington County

South Carolina

Charleston County

Tennessee

Shelby County

Virginia

* Denotes the jurisdiction is part of a regional jail system. Please click on map point for further information.

 

Albemarle County *

Alexandria

Alleghany County *

Amherst County *

Appomattox County *

Ashland *

Arlington County

Augusta County *

Bath County *

Bedford *

Bedford County *

Botetourt County

Brunswick County *

Buchanan County *

Campbell County *

Caroline County

Charles City County *

Charlotte County

Charlottesville *

Chesapeake *

Chesterfield County *

Colonial Heights *

Covington *

Dickenson County *

Dinwiddie County *

Dumfries *

Emporia *

Essex County *

Fairfax County

Franklin *

Gloucester County

Greensville County *

Halifax County *

Hampton *

Hanover County *

Harrisonburg *

Haymarket *

Hopewell *

Isle of Wight County *

James City County *

King and Queen County *

King William County *

Lee County *

Loudoun County

Lynchburg *

Manassas *

Manassas Park *

Martinsville

Mathews County *

Mecklenburg County *

Middlesex County *

Nelson County *

Newport News

Norfolk *

Northumberland County *

Norton *

Occoquan *

Petersburg *

Poquoson *

Portsmouth City *

Prince George County *

Prince William County *

Quantico *

Rappahannock County *

Richmond

Richmond County *

Rockingham County *

Russell County *

Scott County *

Shenandoah County *

Smyth County *

Southampton County

Staunton *

Suffolk *

Surry County *

Tazewell County *

Virginia Beach *

Warren County *

Warsaw *

Washington County *

Waynesborough *

Westmoreland County *

Williamsburg *

Wise County *

York County *

Wisconsin

Dane County

Milwaukee County

Winnebago Correctional Center (state facility)

Wyoming

Teton County

The chaos erupting in a Denver suburb, driven by a Venezuelan prison gang, is a wake-up call for Americans. It highlights how the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies could cause other sanctuary cities and areas to descend into turmoil. 

If the police are overwhelmed...

Who will come to help you? 

This is insanity! 

