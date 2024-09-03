Armed Venezuelan Prison Gang In Denver Highlights Map Of US Sanctuary Zones To Avoid Amid Migrant Crisis
Law-abiding Americans should be made well aware of the cities, counties, and states that have laws, ordinances, and policies that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield illegal alien criminals from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is because the Biden-Harris administration has imported the third world into the first world, and with that comes elevated risks of violent crime and chaos.
Footage of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members raiding an apartment building with at least one AR-style rifle and pistols in the northern Denver suburb of Aurora shocked the nation last week about how quickly sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats can spiral out of control after rolling out the red carpet to illegals.
BREAKING: The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal migrant gangsters have indeed taken over several apartment complexes and have pushed out property managers to EXTORT rents from the tenants directly— George (@BehizyTweets) August 29, 2024
And now spillover risks?
BREAKING: Masked gang waving AR-style rifle attacks a home in a Denver suburb. 0 arrests.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2024
Let's not forget sanctuary city NYC...
The big picture understanding is that sanctuary cities have imported millions of illegal aliens, some of which are prison gang members and have zero respect for first-world laws. Defunding the police has also been pushed nationwide by Democrat lawmakers, and with that comes the risk that local municipalities could become quickly overwhelmed.
Independent think tank Center for Immigration Studies has done the easy work for readers, outlining the cities, counties, and states with laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE.
In other words, these areas have a possibility of high risk for violent crime. And in our view, these areas should be avoided for safety reasons.
It will not matter who wins the election. The flood of illegals have a purpose in the overall plan that has been unfolding. Chaos as far and wide as possible.— Phillip Davis (@Phillip96207244) September 2, 2024
Here's the full list:
States
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Illinois
Massachusetts
New Jersey
New York
North Dakota
Oregon
Rhode Island
Utah
Vermont
Washington
Cities and Counties
District of Columbia
Washington
Georgia
Athens-Clarke County
Atlanta
Columbia County
DeKalb County
Douglas County
Idaho
Bonneville County
Power County
Indiana
Lake County
Monroe County
St. Joseph County
Wayne County
Kansas
Douglas County
Kentucky
Campbell County
Franklin County
Jefferson County
Louisville
Scott County
Louisiana
New Orleans
Maine
Cumberland County
Hancock County
Maryland
Baltimore
Baltimore County
Charles County
Howard County
Hyattsville
Montgomery County
Prince George's County
Queen Anne's County
Rockville
St. Mary's County
Michigan
Kalamazoo County
Kent County
Lansing
Leelanau County
Luce County
Muskegon County
Oakland County
Washtenaw County
Wayne County
Wexford County
Minnesota
Anoka County
Cottonwood County
Dakota County
Hennepin County
Jackson County
Kandiyohi County
Lincoln County
Lyon County
Nobles County
Pipestone County
Ramsey County
Todd County
Watonwan County
Nebraska
Arthur County
Banner County
Blaine County
Douglas County
Gosper County
Grant County
Greeley County
Hayes County
Hooker County
Howard County
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Logan County
Loup County
McPherson County
Nance County
Perkins County
Platte County
Sioux County
Thomas County
Wheeler County
New Hampshire
Hillsborough County
New Mexico
Bernalillo County
Chaves County
Colfax County
De Baca County
Dona Ana County
Eddy County
Farmington
Grant County
Hidalgo County
Las Cruces
Lincoln County
Los Alamos County
Luna County
McKinley County
Otero County
Quay County
Rio Arriba County
Roosevelt County
San Juan County
San Miguel County
Sandoval County
Santa Fe
Santa Fe County
Sierra County
Socorro County
Taos County
New York
Albany
Albany County
Dutchess County
Monroe County
Nassau County
New York City
Orange County
Putnam County
Rockland County
Saratoga County
Suffolk County
Sullivan County
Tompkins County
Ulster County
Warren County
Wayne County
Westchester County
Yates County
North Carolina
Buncombe County
Chatham County
Durham County
Forsyth County
Guilford County
Mecklenburg County
Orange County
Wake County
Watauga County
Ohio
Franklin County
Hamilton County
Lorain County
Mahoning County
Pennsylvania
Allegheny County
Berks County
Bucks County
Chester County
Delaware County
Lancaster
Lehigh County
Mifflin County
Montgomery County
Montour County
Northampton County
Philadelphia
Washington County
South Carolina
Charleston County
Tennessee
Shelby County
Virginia
* Denotes the jurisdiction is part of a regional jail system. Please click on map point for further information.
Albemarle County *
Alexandria
Alleghany County *
Amherst County *
Appomattox County *
Ashland *
Arlington County
Augusta County *
Bath County *
Bedford *
Bedford County *
Botetourt County
Brunswick County *
Buchanan County *
Campbell County *
Caroline County
Charles City County *
Charlotte County
Charlottesville *
Chesapeake *
Chesterfield County *
Colonial Heights *
Covington *
Dickenson County *
Dinwiddie County *
Dumfries *
Emporia *
Essex County *
Fairfax County
Franklin *
Gloucester County
Greensville County *
Halifax County *
Hampton *
Hanover County *
Harrisonburg *
Haymarket *
Hopewell *
Isle of Wight County *
James City County *
King and Queen County *
King William County *
Lee County *
Loudoun County
Lynchburg *
Manassas *
Manassas Park *
Martinsville
Mathews County *
Mecklenburg County *
Middlesex County *
Nelson County *
Newport News
Norfolk *
Northumberland County *
Norton *
Occoquan *
Petersburg *
Poquoson *
Portsmouth City *
Prince George County *
Prince William County *
Quantico *
Rappahannock County *
Richmond
Richmond County *
Rockingham County *
Russell County *
Scott County *
Shenandoah County *
Smyth County *
Southampton County
Staunton *
Suffolk *
Surry County *
Tazewell County *
Virginia Beach *
Warren County *
Warsaw *
Washington County *
Waynesborough *
Westmoreland County *
Williamsburg *
Wise County *
York County *
Wisconsin
Dane County
Milwaukee County
Winnebago Correctional Center (state facility)
Wyoming
Teton County
The chaos erupting in a Denver suburb, driven by a Venezuelan prison gang, is a wake-up call for Americans. It highlights how the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies could cause other sanctuary cities and areas to descend into turmoil.
If the police are overwhelmed...
Why did it take #CPD 50 minutes to assign this call, and why did it have to go to Sargent? Short a few cars in 3? Is this not a high priority call?— WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) September 3, 2024
Who will come to help you?
This man says those people in Aurora Colorado voted for the politicians that allowed this Venezuelan gang in this country— @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) August 31, 2024
As hard as it is to agree with him, bc this has gone viral all over the world
Elections do have consequences, so if you don't want this. VOTE TRUMP IN NOV pic.twitter.com/66OThoYRrv
This is insanity!
HOLY FVCK!— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 3, 2024
A cop tells a citizen who is reporting a crime committed by an immigrant:
"I've arrested a double homicide suspect in this city before, I let him walk out the door because we're sanctuary city.
We do not report illegals, undocumented immigrants."
CITIZEN: "So…