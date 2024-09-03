Armed Venezuelan Prison Gang In Denver Highlights Map Of US Sanctuary Zones To Avoid Amid Migrant Crisis

Law-abiding Americans should be made well aware of the cities, counties, and states that have laws, ordinances, and policies that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield illegal alien criminals from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is because the Biden-Harris administration has imported the third world into the first world, and with that comes elevated risks of violent crime and chaos.

Footage of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members raiding an apartment building with at least one AR-style rifle and pistols in the northern Denver suburb of Aurora shocked the nation last week about how quickly sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats can spiral out of control after rolling out the red carpet to illegals.

BREAKING: The Mayor of Aurora, Colorado just CONFIRMED that Venezuelan illegal migrant gangsters have indeed taken over several apartment complexes and have pushed out property managers to EXTORT rents from the tenants directly



He also BLAMED the Kamala-Biden regime and said… pic.twitter.com/Vj0P7ceHg4 — George (@BehizyTweets) August 29, 2024

And now spillover risks?

BREAKING: Masked gang waving AR-style rifle attacks a home in a Denver suburb. 0 arrests.



Coming to a neighborhood near you: pic.twitter.com/3Kn75Pt4Ux — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2024

Let's not forget sanctuary city NYC...

The big picture understanding is that sanctuary cities have imported millions of illegal aliens, some of which are prison gang members and have zero respect for first-world laws. Defunding the police has also been pushed nationwide by Democrat lawmakers, and with that comes the risk that local municipalities could become quickly overwhelmed.

Independent think tank Center for Immigration Studies has done the easy work for readers, outlining the cities, counties, and states with laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE.

In other words, these areas have a possibility of high risk for violent crime. And in our view, these areas should be avoided for safety reasons.

View the map: https://t.co/GZeXeNXoUr — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) August 28, 2024

Sigh...

It will not matter who wins the election. The flood of illegals have a purpose in the overall plan that has been unfolding. Chaos as far and wide as possible.

Massive spread across the nation!https://t.co/qFhElt4NtW — Phillip Davis (@Phillip96207244) September 2, 2024

Here's the full list:

States California Colorado Connecticut Illinois Massachusetts New Jersey New York North Dakota Oregon Rhode Island Utah Vermont Washington Cities and Counties District of Columbia Washington Georgia Athens-Clarke County Atlanta Columbia County DeKalb County Douglas County Idaho Bonneville County Power County Indiana Lake County Monroe County St. Joseph County Wayne County Kansas Douglas County Kentucky Campbell County Franklin County Jefferson County Louisville Scott County Louisiana New Orleans Maine Cumberland County Hancock County Maryland Baltimore Baltimore County Charles County Howard County Hyattsville Montgomery County Prince George's County Queen Anne's County Rockville St. Mary's County Michigan Kalamazoo County Kent County Lansing Leelanau County Luce County Muskegon County Oakland County Washtenaw County Wayne County Wexford County Minnesota Anoka County Cottonwood County Dakota County Hennepin County Jackson County Kandiyohi County Lincoln County Lyon County Nobles County Pipestone County Ramsey County Todd County Watonwan County Nebraska Arthur County Banner County Blaine County Douglas County Gosper County Grant County Greeley County Hayes County Hooker County Howard County Johnson County Lincoln County Logan County Loup County McPherson County Nance County Perkins County Platte County Sioux County Thomas County Wheeler County New Hampshire Hillsborough County New Mexico Bernalillo County Chaves County Colfax County De Baca County Dona Ana County Eddy County Farmington Grant County Hidalgo County Las Cruces Lincoln County Los Alamos County Luna County McKinley County Otero County Quay County Rio Arriba County Roosevelt County San Juan County San Miguel County Sandoval County Santa Fe Santa Fe County Sierra County Socorro County Taos County New York Albany Albany County Dutchess County Monroe County Nassau County New York City Orange County Putnam County Rockland County Saratoga County Suffolk County Sullivan County Tompkins County Ulster County Warren County Wayne County Westchester County Yates County North Carolina Buncombe County Chatham County Durham County Forsyth County Guilford County Mecklenburg County Orange County Wake County Watauga County Ohio Franklin County Hamilton County Lorain County Mahoning County Pennsylvania Allegheny County Berks County Bucks County Chester County Delaware County Lancaster Lehigh County Mifflin County Montgomery County Montour County Northampton County Philadelphia Washington County South Carolina Charleston County Tennessee Shelby County Virginia * Denotes the jurisdiction is part of a regional jail system. Please click on map point for further information. Albemarle County * Alexandria Alleghany County * Amherst County * Appomattox County * Ashland * Arlington County Augusta County * Bath County * Bedford * Bedford County * Botetourt County Brunswick County * Buchanan County * Campbell County * Caroline County Charles City County * Charlotte County Charlottesville * Chesapeake * Chesterfield County * Colonial Heights * Covington * Dickenson County * Dinwiddie County * Dumfries * Emporia * Essex County * Fairfax County Franklin * Gloucester County Greensville County * Halifax County * Hampton * Hanover County * Harrisonburg * Haymarket * Hopewell * Isle of Wight County * James City County * King and Queen County * King William County * Lee County * Loudoun County Lynchburg * Manassas * Manassas Park * Martinsville Mathews County * Mecklenburg County * Middlesex County * Nelson County * Newport News Norfolk * Northumberland County * Norton * Occoquan * Petersburg * Poquoson * Portsmouth City * Prince George County * Prince William County * Quantico * Rappahannock County * Richmond Richmond County * Rockingham County * Russell County * Scott County * Shenandoah County * Smyth County * Southampton County Staunton * Suffolk * Surry County * Tazewell County * Virginia Beach * Warren County * Warsaw * Washington County * Waynesborough * Westmoreland County * Williamsburg * Wise County * York County * Wisconsin Dane County Milwaukee County Winnebago Correctional Center (state facility) Wyoming Teton County

The chaos erupting in a Denver suburb, driven by a Venezuelan prison gang, is a wake-up call for Americans. It highlights how the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies could cause other sanctuary cities and areas to descend into turmoil.

If the police are overwhelmed...

Why did it take #CPD 50 minutes to assign this call, and why did it have to go to Sargent? Short a few cars in 3? Is this not a high priority call?



Broadcast at 7:45, assigned at 8:35 #ChicagoScanner

(Time stamps on the recording reflect the 30-minute rebroadcast delay… https://t.co/cNPZ8ScHJM pic.twitter.com/LBOmRJwLeC — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) September 3, 2024

Who will come to help you?

This man says those people in Aurora Colorado voted for the politicians that allowed this Venezuelan gang in this country



As hard as it is to agree with him, bc this has gone viral all over the world



Elections do have consequences, so if you don't want this. VOTE TRUMP IN NOV pic.twitter.com/66OThoYRrv — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) August 31, 2024

This is insanity!