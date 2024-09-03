Aurora Spillover? Masked Criminals With AR-Style Rifle & Pistol Ransack Home In Denver Suburb 

Police in a northern Denver suburb are on the hunt for three armed, masked men caught on video stealing a motorcycle from a garage in a quiet neighborhood. Meanwhile, twenty minutes down the street, in Aurora, members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua have been caught on surveillance footage raiding at least one apartment unit. This serves as a stark reminder that in the Denver metro area, a sanctuary city run by far-left Democrats, the police won't be able to protect residents, and this type of third-world-like crime could soon be coming to suburbs across America.

The Commerce City Police Department posted surveillance footage of the incident, showing two thieves, one armed with a pistol and the other with an AR-style rifle, entering the garage with guns pointed, according to local media outlet FOX31 KDVR.

"We always take property crime seriously… but when you bring an AR-style rifle to a home burglary/motor vehicle theft, we can't help but wonder how much worse this could have been and how dangerous you really are," Commerce City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The police said the masked criminals entered the garage after the homeowner left the door open earlier in the evening last Wednesday. The two thieves then quietly left with a Yamaha motorcycle.

Law enforcement officials could not comment if the thieves were tied to the Tren de Aragua gang. There are concerns about spillover risks of migrant crime that could spread from Aurora and other migrant hotspots. Denver, a city of 710,000, has rolled out the red carpet to more than 41,000 illegal aliens under Biden-Harris' first term.

Earlier this year, Chilean crime gangs targeted wealthy neighborhoods nationwide as the Biden-Harris admin's disastrous open southern borders have imported the third world to the first world. In return, chaos and crime have plagued some once-peaceful neighborhoods in suburbia.

Here's what X users are saying about the incident in Commerce City.

Americans are demanding law and order - something the Biden-Harris admin has failed to do as millions of unvetted illegal aliens run amok nationwide. Furthermore, Democrats also are trying to ban guns. This is pure insanity. Voters deserve better.