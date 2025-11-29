Bessent Set To Pull The Plug On Federal Benefits For Illegal Aliens

Under President Trump's direction, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is "working to cut off federal benefits to illegal aliens and preserve them for U.S. citizens."

"Treasury announced that it will issue proposed regulations clarifying that the refunded portions of certain individual income tax benefits are no longer available to illegal and other non-qualified aliens, covering the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit, the American Opportunity Tax Credit, and the Saver’s Match Credit," Bessent wrote late afternoon on Friday.

At @POTUS @realDonaldTrump's direction, we are working to cut off federal benefits to illegal aliens and preserve them for U.S. citizens.@USTreasury announced that it will issue proposed regulations clarifying that the refunded portions of certain individual income tax benefits… https://t.co/pn2MXoxDHC — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 28, 2025

Bessent's move to cut federal benefits to illegal aliens comes hours after President Trump's lengthy X post that describes a national crisis driven by nation-killing open borders. Trump claims there are 53 million foreign-born residents, many of whom supposedly rely heavily on welfare and contribute to rising social dysfunction such as crime, school failures, hospital strain, housing shortages, and deficits.

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2025

"A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.)," the president said.

The failures of the Democratic Party are piling up, and the consequences are growing, spanning fraud, terrorism, and rising public outrage:

Don’t stop at cutting off funding to illegal aliens. It’s time for Bessent’s team to go after the dark-money billionaire-funded NGOs and leftist activist groups that helped facilitate the nation-killing migrant invasion.

