Guard Member Dies After Potential DC 'Terrorist' Attack; Trump Pushes Emergency Migration Freeze Amid Homeland Threat

The Thanksgiving-week attack down the street from the White House - perpetrated by an Afghan national with prior ties to the U.S. military and intelligence community, such as the CIA - has heightened national-security concerns following the fatality of one West Virginia Guardsman and the critical wounding of another, driving renewed scrutiny of the Biden-Harris regime's post-2021 Afghan intake policies (with minimal vetting) amid growing concerns that nation-killing open-border policies flooded the country with pre-trained terrorists.

🇺🇸 #Washington, D.C. New footage has been released of the Afghan shooter's assault on National Guardsmen in DC. Rahmanullah Lakanwal can be seen as he carries out the ambush around the corner, holding the revolver. National Guard immediately fired back, then rendered aid. pic.twitter.com/QZ1f1zkKTT — PatriotMike6671 (@MikeThomas6671) November 28, 2025

Late Thursday, President Trump revealed that U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, originally from Webster Springs, West Virginia, died after being shot by Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden-Harris regime's "Operation Allies Welcome."

We are devastated to confirm the death of our own, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot in the line of duty near the Farragut Square Metro Station Wednesday. Spc. Beckstrom was pronounced dead at MedStar Washington Hospital on Nov. 27, by wounds incurred during the shooting. pic.twitter.com/24aBjnstFk — WV National Guard (@WVNationalGuard) November 28, 2025

The president also mentioned U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in critical condition after the savage attack that is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

"As you know, the other young man is fighting for his life," Trump said during a call with service members. "He's in very bad shape. He's fighting for his life, and hopefully we'll get better news with respect to him."

Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe are fighting for their lives in the hospital after an islamic illegal alien shot them while they were protecting our country.



Democrats don’t want us to pray and get mad when we ask for prayers.



Please say a prayer for these heroes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SxLKPkJ4Gr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2025

See this.

🚨 NEW INFORMATION ABOUT WASHINGTON, DC TERROR ATTACK



According to multiple national security, military, and law enforcement sources speaking to RedState on condition of anonymity, the biometric database is being accessed to identify all of Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s contacts, all… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 28, 2025

Shortly after the terror attack, Trump requested an additional 500 National Guard troops for the Washington, D.C. area. This made it very clear that the deployment nationwide was never just about clearing homeless encampments or deterring violent street crime. The fact that military forces are now being positioned on the ground in additional numbers only suggests a broader security threat, precisely like the one that unfolded earlier this week, or remember at the start of the year, the New Orleans truck-ramming attack.

During the Biden-Harris regime, roughly 90,000 Afghan nationals entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) and Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). There have been significant concerns that vetting protocols for these third-worlders were significantly degraded, creating a high-confidence risk that individuals with prior militant training or hostile intent also poured in by the thousands.

The threat extends beyond the OAR and OAW migrants, encompassing the broader Biden-Harris open-border policies that facilitated tens of millions of migrants to enter the country during the same period with limited to no vetting, thereby expanding the potential pool of high-risk individuals to an ungodly number that could be in the tens of thousands.

Former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams recently warned on the Shawn Ryan Show about "1,000-plus Al-Qaeda–trained fighters within U.S. borders."

Earlier this week, Adams said, "It's past time @DHSgov stops playing pretend and finally raises the terrorism threat level in this country. We have more than 10,000 Islamist terrorists on our soil, and they cannot keep looking the other way. They don't get to pad their stats by slapping the terrorist label on everyday criminals while ignoring the actual extremists already here. This is dereliction — full stop."

It’s past time @DHSgov stops playing pretend and finally raises the terrorism threat level in this country. We have more than 10,000 Islamist terrorists on our soil, and they cannot keep looking the other way. They don’t get to pad their stats by slapping the terrorist label on… — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 27, 2025

After speaking with troops, President Trump posted on X late Thursday that he will "permanently pause migration from all Third World countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover." He also pledged to "terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

Trump concludes the post, saying, "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation."

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2025

The broader context here of the Guard deployment – and now additional forces set to hit the ground – makes it increasingly clear that the White House has been bracing for potential Islamist terrorist attacks enabled by the thousands who entered during the Biden-Harris years. Meanwhile, Democrats face horrible optics as their billionaire-funded aligned NGOs, radical left-wing judges, and unhinged progressive lawmakers worked this entire year to shield criminal migrants from removal, even at the expense of national security.

This pattern of suicidal empathy observed spreading like a disease in the Democratic Party is one of the causes for a crisis now surfacing on U.S. soil. The attack also shows that Trump's aggressive deportation agenda was not only justified but will soon go into hyperdrive.