Ex-CIA-Linked Afghan Who Shot D.C. Troops Entered U.S. As Biden-Era Asylee

The nation was horrified Wednesday afternoon - just as millions were hitting the roads, crowding TSA lines at airports, or grabbing last-minute groceries at supermarkets or the local butcher shop for today's Thanksgiving feast - by news that an Afghan national opened fire on two West Virginia National Guard members, leaving both critically wounded just outside the White House complex.

The suspected attacker, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under the Biden-Harris regime's "Operation Allies Welcome," was also shot and taken into custody.

Jeffery Carroll, executive assistant chief with D.C. police, told reporters that Lakanwal "ambushed" the Guardsmen; investigators have not disclosed a motive, yet there is mounting speculation of terrorism.

President Trump called the incident a "crime against humanity," announced a full review of all Afghan nationals admitted under the Biden-era resettlement program, and ordered an immediate halt to Afghan immigration processing pending new security vetting protocols.

"Earlier today, on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington, D.C., were shot at point-blank range in a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House," Trump addressed the nation in a video late Wednesday night. The president continued, "This heinous assault was an act of evil and active hatred, an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members, and we are lifting them up in our prayers. As we are filled with anguish and grief for those who were shot, we were also filled with righteous anger and ferocious resolve." "I can report tonight that, based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan—a hellhole on earth. He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021 on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about. Nobody knew who was coming in; nobody knew anything about it. His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden—a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country," he said. Trump added, "This attack underscores a number of injustices that you don't want to even know about. No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival. An example is Minnesota, where hundreds of thousands are ripping off our country and ripping apart that once-great state. Billions of dollars are lost, and gangs of Somalis come from a country that doesn't even have a government, no laws, no water, no military. As their representatives in our country preach to us about our Constitution and how we're not going to put up with these kinds of laws by people who shouldn't even be in our country."

During the Biden-Harris regime years, among the tens of millions of migrants who flooded into the country, roughly 90,000 Afghans were admitted through the administration's Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) and Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) programs.

Intelligence sources revealed to Fox News that Lakanwal worked with U.S. government entities in Afghanistan, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar.

"In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation," CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News.

Recall that throughout the Biden-Harris regime years, the America First movement warned that many of the Afghans and other "refugees" brought into the country had not been adequately vetted and were allowed to enter with little to no screening.

Anyone who questioned how damaging these open-border policies would be to national security was immediately branded a racist by the left-leaning corporate media, the Democratic Party's dark-money NGO and activist network, and the Biden White House.

"The individual—and so many others—should have never been allowed to come here," Ratcliffe continued. "Our citizens and service members deserve far better than to endure the ongoing fallout from the Biden administration's catastrophic failures."

Nation-killing open borders is what former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams recently warned on the Shawn Ryan Show about "1,000-plus Al-Qaeda–trained fighters within U.S. borders."

Shortly after the attack, Trump requested an additional 500 National Guard troops for the Washington, D.C. area. This made clear that the deployment was never just about clearing homeless encampments or deterring street crime. The fact that military forces are now being positioned on the ground points to a broader security threat, one that unfolded in full view for the nation yesterday.

NGO expert Mike Benz expands that thought...

The point I keep driving at here, which somehow very few people seem to grasp, is that there is a whole other dimension to the immigration crisis pretty much no one in MAGA is paying attention to. The Somali immigrant crisis in Minneapolis happened because of Pentagon ops, assisted by the CIA, in Somalia. The Haitian immigrant crisis in Ohio last year happened because of Pentagon ops, assisted by the CIA, in Haiti. The Venezuelan immigrant crisis happened because of Pentagon ops, assisted by the CIA, in Venezuela. The Afghan and Syria immigrant crisis happened because of Pentagon ops, assisted by the CIA, in Afghanistan and Syria. The reason these programs politically can't be stopped is because, at the military and paramilitary logistics levels, there are ongoing ops.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News last night, "20 MILLION people brought into our country from the most failed societies on earth, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Iraq, brought here. No vetting, no conditions, no rules."

Miller continued, "Brought here on visas, brought here as refugees, brought here as asylees, brought here as illegals. Brought here in every way imaginable by plane, train, bus, automobile, by land, by sea," adding, "For four straight years, they DELUGE this country. And now MORE BLOOD is being spilled as a result!"

Politically, the fact that an ex-CIA-partnered Afghan national shot two National Guard troops is an optics disaster for the Democratic Party, a party increasingly dominated by far-left radicals who prioritize illegals over citizens. The incident gives Trump even more justification to accelerate his deportation campaign. The administration must seriously scrutinize the Islamists and Islamist-Marxists who seek to undermine the nation from within, as well as the dark-money NGOs aligned with the Democratic Party that wage an invisible insurrection against Trump and the America First agenda.