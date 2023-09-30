Biden Embarrassingly Reverses Plan To Defund Schools With Archery & Hunting Programs

The White House told Fox News that President Biden is expected to sign legislation overturning his administration's previous decision to defund hunter and archery programs at schools nationwide.

A White House spokesperson said Biden will support the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act that ensures proper funding via the Department of Education for elementary and secondary school hunting and archery programs. This comes after the anti-Second Amendment administration withheld funding for these programs earlier this year.

Last week, the US Congress unanimously passed The Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act.

The bipartisan legislation passed unanimously in the Senate on Wednesday evening and passed the House in a 424-1 vote one night prior. The bill had been championed by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who said a 2022 gun control law had been misinterpreted by the administration to restrict students' access to enrichment programs like hunting safety, archery and even culinary classes. -Fox News

... we're sure the administration "misinterpreted" the gun control law as these anti-gunners wage war on law-abiding/tax-paying gun owners while only emboldening criminals through disastrous social justice reforms that have triggered a crime tsunami across failed progressive metro areas nationwide.

"Thankfully, President Biden saw the political writing on the wall after getting humiliated by an overwhelming vote of disapproval in the House. So, he has announced that he will sign this bill into law. But we all know that the embarrassing vote in the House could have been easily avoided if he simply wasn't so hellbent on attacking guns and our heritage everywhere he possibly can. Gun Owners of America is proud to have played a role in ensuring our children can continue to participate in the quality hunter education and shooting sports programs that they very much enjoy," Erich Pratt, the senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, told us.

Remember, GOA was one of the first to bring to light the Biden administration's reckless war on firearms that targeted archery and shooting sports in K-12 schools (read: Biden Targets Schools: Pulls Plug On Archery & Hunting Programs).

Great news, hunter safety & archery/shooting sports programs WILL CONTINUE in schools!



We're proud to have made sure this story didn't go unnoticed, but shame on Joe Biden for previously making this an issue. As he would say: "C'mon man!" https://t.co/68jFShJHdY — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 29, 2023

Children have become responsible hunters and firearm owners through these programs that have existed for decades. Hunting and archery programs will continue to be a permanent fixture at schools.