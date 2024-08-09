Cartel Drones Fly With Explosives Near Southern Border 

Vice President Kamala Harris' role as President Biden's "border czar" has sparked the worst border crisis in American history, a fact well known by now. However, a new report highlights a concerning new threat stream: drug cartels on the southern border are increasingly weaponizing drones with explosives, similar to what's being seen on modern battlefields in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. All of this is happening under VP Harris' watch.

Here's the report from the New York Post:

Cartel drones packed with explosives are flying just south of Arizona's border with Mexico, The Post has learned, alarming Senate defense hawks who are pushing for legislation to counter novel aerial incursions into the US. Members of Los Salazar, a cell of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, are using drones "to drop explosives" on Los Pelones, an independent rival cartel, as part of ongoing conflict in Sonoyta, Mexico, according to an internal bulletin circulated by the US Border Patrol's Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit on Tuesday.

The US Border Patrol's internal bulletin noted the following:

The Yuma Sector Intelligence Unit recently received information that members of Los Salazar are utilizing drones to drop explosives on members of Los Pelones in an ongoing confrontation south of Sonoyta, MX. Other confrontations between these two organizations have occurred along the border, south of Wellton Stations area of operations, in recent months.

Souce: NYPost

Separately, US Northern Command's top general, Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, told the Senate Armed Services Committee in a hearing in mid-March that more than 1,000 incursions of drones occur along the southern border each month.

Guillot warned lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the incursions present a "growing" defense threat to the homeland.

Since the Biden-Harris Administration assumed office, there have been more than 8 million illegal aliens encountered entering the country through the southwest border and over 1.6 million 'gotaways.'

Biden-Harris' border crisis is an absolute mess, which has contributed to murders, sexual assaults, and serious bodily injuries committed against numerous Americans by illegal aliens.

Earlier this week, an interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, revealed nearly 100 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist were released into the US after being arrested by Border Patrol.

Most Americans care about two things before the elections: 1) inflation and 2) the border.

For Harris and Obama's Democrat party, there's no escaping that disastrous border issue.