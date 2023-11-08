"Bank Records Don't Lie": Biden Imbroglio Deepens As Hunter, James Slapped With Subpoenas

Following weeks of bombshell evidence showing cash transfers between Biden family members - which are either laundered payments from foreign governments, or at best, years-worth of unreported income disguised as loans, House Republicans slapped first son Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's brother, James, with subpoenas.

Other Biden family members have also been asked to appear for transcribed interviews, including Sara Biden, Hallie Biden, Elizabeth Secundy, Melissa Cohen, and associate-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski.

.@RepJamesComer also requested additional Biden family members and their associates appear for transcribed interviews.



This includes:



◼️ Sara Biden

◼️ Hallie Biden

◼️ Elizabeth Secundy

◼️ Melissa Cohen

◼️ Tony Bobulinski — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 8, 2023

"The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," Comer said in a statement.

"Unlike the many lies President Biden told the American people about his family’s business schemes, bank records don’t lie. These records reveal how the Bidens sold Joe Biden around to the world to benefit the Biden family, including Joe Biden himself, to the detriment of U.S. interests. The House Oversight Committee, along with the Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means, will continue to follow the facts and deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve."

Prior to issuing the subpoenas, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told Just the News that his investigation will start by interviewing Biden family members, and that the president himself will be t he final person interviewed.

"We're still a long way from talking to Joe Biden, but we're, we're ready to talk to the family members now," he said, adding that if anyone tries to defy the subpoenas, they will be held in contempt of Congress.

The White House and the personal lawyers for the Biden family have dismissed the investigation as a political chess move—an attempt to weaken the Democratic president and bolster the prospects of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race - with Hunter lawyer Abbe Lowell characterizing the investigation as a farcical rehashing of debunked claims. In a missive directed at the new House Speaker Mike Johnson, Lowell appeals for a cessation of what he terms "partisan political games"—a plea that appears to fall on deaf ears.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), having recently assumed his role after replacing Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has not only blessed the inquiry but has also teased the possibility of an impending decision on whether the House will pursue articles of impeachment against President Biden.

"I think we have a constitutional responsibility to follow this truth where it leads," Johnson told Fox News recently, adding in another interview that he would support Comer's decision to subpoena the president's son, saying "desperate times call for desperate measures, and that perhaps is overdue."

Last week, the House Oversight Committee revealed that President Biden received $40,000 in Chinese funds which were "laundered" through his brother, James Biden, in a "complicated financial transaction" marked as a 'loan,' which took place just weeks after Hunter Biden threatened the Chinese with his father's wrath in a July 30, 2017 text message to a CEFC China Energy employee.

The alleged 2017 transfer from first brother James Biden to the future president involves the same business deal in which Joe Biden was called the “big guy” and penciled in for a 10% cut — and would be the first proven instance of the commander-in-chief getting a piece of his family’s foreign income. ... The money ended up in Joe Biden’s bank account on Sept. 3, 2017, via a check labeled “loan repayment” from his younger brother, who partnered with Hunter in the venture. -NY Post

"Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China?" asked Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) in a video posted to X. "“Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check."

This of course came on the heels of another "loan" repayment from James to Joe for $200,000.

We look forward to this resulting in nothing of import.