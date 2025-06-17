print-icon
print-icon

'Big Beautiful Bill' Scraps Al Capone-Era Tax On Sawed-Off Shotguns & Short-Barreled Rifles

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Submitted by Gun Owners of America

On Monday, the Senate Finance Committee released the current text for the Reconciliation Bill, also known as the "Big Beautiful Bill."

In the text, Republican Senators have removed Short Barreled Rifles, Short Barreled Shotguns and "Any Other Weapons" (a catch-all term used to restrict other types of firearms not originally covered by the NFA) from the taxation, and therefore the entire tax scheme of the National Firearms Act (NFA).

Previously, House Republicans added similar GOA-backed language to the reconciliation bill that removed suppressors from the taxation and registration outlined in the 1934 NFA. 

Now, the next step for the bill is to pass the Senate's infamous "Byrd Rule." A process where provisions in a bill are tested to see if they are primarily tax-focused or policy-focused.

If a provision is primarily policy-focused, it fails the test, and the provision is stripped from the bill.

Thankfully, the proposed changes to the NFA should pass the Byrd rule process with flying colors—as long as the Senate Parliamentarian is honest and unbiased in her ruling.

That's because the NFA is primarily a tax. 

However, like anything else in Washington, D.C., we shouldn't celebrate until the bill is signed with these provisions included.

Make sure to keep up the pressure on your elected officials by calling (202) 224-3121 and reminding them that you want to keep the removal of the tax on suppressors and short-barreled firearms in the Big Beautiful Bill. 

Pressure from grassroots gun owners calling their congress members got us this far, and that same pressure will keep these provisions in the bill when it heads to President Trump's desk for signing into law.

 .    .    .  

*  *  *

Support independent media. Grab a ZeroHedge hat at the ZH Store, or buy any 2 bags of coffee and receive a free ZeroHedge Tumbler!

Loading...