Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Strips Al Capone-Era Tax On Suppressors

Gun rights groups celebrated Thursday morning after the House narrowly passed President Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" in a 215–214 vote. Organizations like Gun Owners of America praised the legislation for including the Constitutional Hearing Protection Act (CHPA), which eliminates both the federal registration requirement and the $200 tax on firearm suppressors. The provision drew sharp criticism from anti-gunners and leftist media outlets as the bill now heads to the Senate.

"The House of Representatives passes GOA-backed language 215-214 to ELIMINATE the unconstitutional taxation & registration of suppressors under the NFA," GOA wrote on X, adding, "The bill heads to the Senate, where GOA will fight to include protections for short-barreled firearms too."

GOA's Deputy Director of Federal Affairs, Benjamin Sanderson, said in a short video posted on X that the organization has been working on a budget reconciliation strategy to deregulate suppressors for the past year. He thanked the millions of GOA members who have supported their efforts.

Since being classified under the Al Capone-era National Firearms Act, suppressors have been subject to a $200 tax stamp imposed by the ATF. If President Trump signs the Senate version of the "Big, Beautiful Bill," purchasers only need to pass an FBI background check to acquire a suppressor.

"Shall not be infringed—or taxed. I'm proud that we secured the elimination of taxation and registration of suppressors in budget reconciliation. It's past time we restore our constitutional 2A rights," stated Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who originally introduced CHPA.

Clyde said, "This is a massive 2A victory — one that takes important steps toward restoring our constitutional freedoms."

GOA Founder Erich Pratt stated, "Eliminating the suppressor registration and tax is a major step forward for liberty and safety. This would not have happened without Rep. Clyde's resolve and strategic leadership. Gun owners have one less unconstitutional hurdle to worry about — but we're not done. The Senate needs to deliver on President Trump's campaign promise to protect gun owners from another ban on short-barreled firearms like the Biden Pistol Brace Ban."

Meanwhile, leftist corporate media melted down...

GOA detailed what needs to be done in the Senate: "Let's get the SHORT Act added in the Senate & send it to President Trump's desk."

Recall we were one of the first to report last week: Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Would Slash Suppressor Transfer Costs To Zero...

