Big Deportation Raids Begin In Tren De Aragua-Infested Aurora, Colorado

The ATF's Denver division announced on X that its agents and Department of Justice partners are assisting Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement agencies in citywide "immigration enforcement efforts" today. The metro area is controlled by far-left globalist lawmakers who pushed sanctuary city policies and, in return, flooded some areas, such as Aurora, with members of the violent and heavily armed Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

ATF, along with our Department of Justice partners, is assisting Department of Homeland Security and other federal law enforcement partners with their immigration enforcement efforts today in the Denver metro area. pic.twitter.com/ceH8upG1Xn — ATF Denver (@ATF_Denver) February 5, 2025

The DEA's Rocky Mountain Division posted a video on X, showing agents using flash bangs at an apartment complex where suspected migrant gang members resided.

💥 #DEA RMFD serving a search warrant in support of @DHSgov operations taking place throughout the metro area this morning. pic.twitter.com/vzUefuvPfd — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) February 5, 2025

Local media outlet 9NEWS' Chris Vanderveen wrote on X, "Multiple federal operations taking place in Denver/Aurora this morning."

Multiple federal operations taking place in Denver/Aurora this morning.



FBI/DEA/ICE taking part



Photo: @jennifermeckles pic.twitter.com/iS6o99N7jQ — Chris Vanderveen (yep…me) (@chrisvanderveen) February 5, 2025

Another local area journalist reported: "A pretty big police presence in Aurora this morning."

#Breaking: A pretty big police presence in Aurora this morning. This is at the intersection of Oneida and Leetsdale. We are definitely seeing a lot of law-enforcement, FBI and ICE. I have talked to several people and I am continuing to work to get more info. @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/yMJoc4Kfyp — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) February 5, 2025

Big day for ICE.

100+ members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were targeted for arrest and detention in Aurora, Colo., today by ICE and its partners @FBI @DEAHQ @CBP @ATFHQ & @USMarshalsHQ in an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/LzIVDjsee6 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 5, 2025

More color about the immigration raids via 9NEWS:

Colorado Rapid Response Network, a nonprofit that assists immigrants, said it had confirmed operations were underway at those two locations and said ICE was involved. The operation is the third by federal agents since President Donald Trump's inauguration. ICE has conducted operations in cities including Chicago and New York, targeting the arrests of immigrants without proper documentation. Last week, the agency temporarily called off the Aurora operation due to media leaks, according to NBC News. A source told NBC that the leaks posed an operational security risk for officers. The raids were expected to be carried out by ICE; U.S. Marshals; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; FBI and other federal agencies, NBC reported. Last week, the City of Aurora released a statement saying the city and the Aurora Police Department were aware of media reports about federal immigration enforcement plans.

President Trump's campaign pledge to arrest violent, illegal alien gang members in Aurora, following multiple incidents of apartment complex takeovers last year, is finally materializing.

The more significant threat was revealed in a leaked US Army North Division memo by investigative reporter James O'Keefe in September, stating there are thousands of heavily armed Venezuelan gang members in the US that came through the Biden-Harris regime's open southern borders.

At the start of the week, a US Air Force spy plane conducted a SIGINT operation over the southern half of Baja California, a region home to heavily armed Tijuana Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel members. This might indicate US operations against cartels are nearing.