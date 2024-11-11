Billionaire Pratt Will Move To America After Trump Win As Liberals Flee To Canada

Liberals have spent the last five days following Trump's victory last Wednesday with blood pressure levels through the roof—many having complete meltdowns on social media, and some even plotting their exit to Canada.

The good news is that while President-elect Trump heads to the White House in January, those infected by the woke mind virus are planning their exit...

Kamala Harris supporters are moving to Canada



🤣🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yhz4VqAE8i — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 10, 2024

... there is another story unfolding of inbound migration to America, beginning with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, who will now live in the US after a Trump victory.

On Sunday, Pratt wrote on LinkedIn:

Honoured to be granted my Green Card for permanent USA residency last month. We decided it was time to live in America because: My family are all US citizens. Over the past 30 years we have invested to build 70 factories in America, creating 12,000 well-paying American manufacturing jobs. I will remain Chairman of Visy Australia, and will be returning to Australia on a regular basis.

Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows Pratt has a net worth of about $12.3 billion, ranking him 209th on the list and sixth in Australia.

He's also a member of Trump's private Mar-a-Lago Club.

Exchanging liberals experiencing mental health crises for businessmen who know how to make this nation great again—now that's a fair trade.