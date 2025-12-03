Billions Spent By One-Party-Rule Maryland Democrats With Little Oversight

The one-party rule of 'Democratic Kings' in Maryland continues to reveal an optically displeasing truth about these leftist activists masquerading as competent politicians, who are anything but, and their epic mismanagement of state finances has only occurred because of limited oversight into their radical agendas.

Fox Baltimore reports that a state legislative audit uncovered major concerns about the oversight of billions of dollars spent by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore and his rudderless leftist allies in Annapolis, who champion everything from failed climate-crisis policies to wokeism to gender identity agendas to social justice and criminal justice reforms, as well as protecting illegal aliens (new voter base) - this is anything but 'Maryland First'...

"Most recently, a state audit revealed 42 state offices spent a total of $8.5 billion last year with minimal oversight. That audit came on the heels of a State Highway Administration audit detailing $360 million in unauthorized spending for federal projects, and a separate Social Services Administration audit revealing a lack of protections for foster care children in Maryland," Fox Baltimore wrote in a report.

Taxpayers Protection Alliance president David Williams told Fox Baltimore journalist Jeff Abell, "It's a problem that almost $9 billion is going to these entities and we just don't know where the money is going ."

Williams expressed serious concerns over the findings, pointing out, "This is supposed to be a system of checks and balances. We know the checks have gone out but there are no balances to be sure the money is being spent wisely."

He called for increased oversight, saying, "If you're receiving taxpayer money, there has to be full accountability, and this is billions of dollars we're talking about."

The lack of oversight in Maryland comes as no surprise, given that the state suffers from a disastrous one-party rule of far-left Democrats who care more about upholding the globalist framework of climate-crisis and illegal alien policies.

Moore's photo next to dark-money-funded NGO emperor Alex Soros makes it all the more clear why he and Maryland Democrats operate with a globalist framework in the first place.

The result of one-party rule has been a ballooning deficit, soaring taxes, a credit rating downgrade, and a continued large-scale exodus of residents fleeing to red states as Maryland quickly loses its charm and is on track to transform into the next "Illinois 2.0." On top of the financial failures, power grid mismanagement has collided with surging data center demand, sending power bills through the roof.

Another Democrat-run state under scrutiny this week is Minneapolis, where far-left Gov. Tim Walz seemingly ignored his Somali voting base that looted taxpayers in billion-dollar welfare fraud schemes - with some of the funds allegedly ending up in the hands of overseas terror networks.

If Maryland and Minneapolis have oversight problems, imagine what's happening in all the other Democrat-run states.