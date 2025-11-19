One-Party-Rule Failure: Democratic Kings Own Maryland's Epic Demise

Maryland is facing severe economic difficulties under long-standing single-party progressive control at the state, city, and even some local levels. Democrats function as the political "kings" of Maryland, and their far-left policies have pushed the state into an epic decline - all while Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is at the helm of the rudderless ship.

Decades of unhinged leftist political dominance in Annapolis and Baltimore City have coincided with a steady deterioration in Maryland's charm. The state was recently slapped with the first credit-rating downgrade in 50 years, a ballooning budget deficit sparking crisis fears, soaring taxes, and criminal-justice and social-policy reforms that have led to crime and chaos in recent years - all while Democrats in the state prioritized illegal aliens over their constituents.

At the same time, a power bill crisis has emerged after failed green policies collided with the era of data centers. The affordability crisis in the Mid-Atlantic state is one of the main reasons why a large-scale exodus of residents has accelerated under Moore's absolutely terrible leadership. Many in the state question if Moore serves Soros or other Democratic Party elites rather than actual residents in the state.

A recent 78-page report in the Comptroller's "State of the Economy" outlined statistics that are optically displeasing, and Democrats hope people never find out, given that Moore is being positioned for a 2028 presidential election run.

The report's findings reveal that Maryland has continued to experience net domestic outmigration since 2011.

Between 2010 and 2023, the state lost about 2.3 million residents to other states while only gaining around 2 million from elsewhere, creating a net drain that strains state finances through lost tax revenue.

The largest outflows went to Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Delaware, while the biggest inflows came from Washington, D.C., New York, and New Jersey. Outmigration worsened after the pandemic (2022–2024), with Maryland consistently ranking in the top 10 states for the largest net losses.

The terrible stats show Maryland's demise:

Maryland experienced net domestic outmigration every year between 2011 and 2023. Overall, the state's population still grew during this period due to the combination of international migration to Maryland and natural net population growth (birth minus deaths), but outmigration creates a strain on the state's finances in the form of lost tax revenue

Between 2010 and 2023, Maryland lost a total of 2.3 million residents to other states, while approximately 2 million residents from other states moved into Maryland.

During this time period, Maryland lost the most residents to Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Delaware on a net basis; and gained the most residents from Washington, D.C., New York, and New Jersey on a net basis.

The most severe net domestic outmigration occurred post-pandemic (2022 – 2024). In each of these years, Maryland ranked in the top 10 of all U.S. states for the largest net loss of residents to domestic migration.

Prior to the pandemic, on a net basis, Maryland primarily lost older, higher-income residents (i.e. retirees). Since the pandemic, the net share of younger and lower- and middle-income residents leaving the state has increased. This finding suggests that pre-pandemic, factors like taxes and weather may have been more prominent drivers of migration decisions, while more recently, housing affordability and overall cost of living are having a greater effect

Since the Covid pandemic, outflows have shifted toward younger and lower- to middle-income households, suggesting that progressive policies are backfiring and sparking affordability and cost-of-living pressures.

Single-party rule in Maryland, or "Democrat Kings," controls the legislature, the governor's office, and the major city governments. This concentration of far-left toxic power has eroded internal oversight, and as local outlet Fox Baltimore reports:

Frustration is building in Maryland as the Democrat Kings raise taxes, services decline, infrastructure falters, crime remains elevated, business climate deteriorates, housing becomes unaffordable, and power bill costs explode. We've seen this exodus story before from Democrat Kings in California, New York, and Illinois, while common-sense red states like Florida and Texas see net population gains.

Public frustration has grown so sharply that Democrats unleashed an informational war against residents, with one of their nonprofits buying up local radio air space to counter dissent as Moore's polling numbers fell.

Democratic Kings own Maryland's epic demise.