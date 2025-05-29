Bongino Claims New Video Evidence Will Prove Epstein Suicide, And 'Bags' Of Improperly Stored Comey-Era Evidence Found

Almost two weeks ago, FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino insisted that pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein definitely committed suicide...

Let's revew:

NEW: Kash Patel and Dan Bongino double down on Jeffrey Epstein claim, “He killed himself.”



It’s the most infamous death of the century.



And when Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo he believed Epstein committed suicide, she pushed back.



"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.…

...which strains credulity in light of all the strangeness surrounding his (or some homeless guy in a mask's) untimely death while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking minors.

For starters, Epstein's cellmate was moved out the day before he 'decided to hang himself' on August 10, 2019 - crushing bones in his neck which can fracture during hangings, but are typically broken during homicide by strangulation. What's more, at least one of the cameras in the hallway outside Epstein's cell had footage that is "unusable," despite "other, clearer footage" which was captured in the area, the Washington Post reported at the time.

Nevermind the 'shouting and shrieking' heard from Epstein's cell the morning he died.

Now (that AI is hyper-realistic?), Bongino says there's footage that will prove Epstein did kill himself.

"There’s video clear as day," he told Fox News Thursday. "He’s the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it."

"There is video and when you look at the video, and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there," Bongino continued. "I say to people of the time — if you have a tip, let us know — but there is no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it."

BREAKING - Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino says a bombshell video confirming Jeffrey Epstein's suicide is coming soon. Bongino says the footage shows Epstein alone before and after his death, with no evidence of accomplices, suspects, or outside involvement. "Clear as day," he…

"There Was a Room"

Bongino also says they've found a room that was "hidden from us" containing improperly stored Comey-era evidence.

"I wouldn’t call it hidden, but hidden from us at least and not mentioned to us, and then we found stuff in there and a lot of it’s from the Comey-era, and we are working our damndest right now to declassify," he said. "And just so you know, because I get the public, I totally understand people saying, ‘Well, do it now.’ The process is [that] not all information is ours to declassify; some is other intelligence agencies, it’s not– we literally can’t do it. Once that gets done and that gets out there, and you read some of the stuff, we found that, by the way, was not processed through the normal procedure, digitizing it, putting it in FBI records. We found it in bags hiding under Jim Comey’s FBI, and you’re going to be stunned!"

Bongino then called Comey "a disgrace to the badge" and "a big child."

The FBI just discovered that James Comey had a whole room of secret documents!



"We found it in bags, hiding under Jim Comey's FBI, you're going to be stunned." - FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino



This is crazy

Meanwhile, what?