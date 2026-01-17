Border Czar Tom Homan Has Plan To Target Anti-Ice Agitators

Minneapolis has erupted into chaos as anti-ICE mobs rampage through the city. On Wednesday, an ICE agent fired in self-defense after being attacked by three illegal immigrants from Venezuela armed with shovels. Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have fanned the flames straight out of the 'defund the police' playbook - turning a law enforcement operation into a political flashpoint. The violence has spiraled so far out of control that President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which would allow him to deploy U.S. troops to Minneapolis to restore order since local leaders won’t.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump promised in a post on Truth Social on Thursday morning .

Trump has yet to do so - telling reporters on Friday that he doesn't think "there's any reason right now to use it,"

President Trump: "The Insurrection Act, which has been used by 48% of presidents...It's been used a lot. If I needed it, I'd use it. I don't think there's any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it I'd use it. It's very powerful." pic.twitter.com/YJSIlmARD6 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 16, 2026

That said, Border Czar Tom Homan offered a strategy that could hit those stirring the chaos hard, and of course may set a dangerous slippery-slope precedent for civil rights when the shoe is on the other foot. Appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle Thursday, Homan made clear that while protesters have the right to demonstrate, crossing the line by interfering with enforcement will carry consequences far beyond a court date.

“This job,” Homan told host Laura Ingraham, “and these people who wanna — you know, follow ICE, film ICE — you know what? You can protest; they have that right.” But, he added, “when you cross a line, and we’ve proven it, if you interfere or impede or assault an ICE officer, you will be prosecuted.”

Homan didn’t stop at the threat of prosecution. He said he is urging the Trump administration to take the next step, which is to “make them famous.”

“One thing I’m pushing for right now, Laura,” he said, “we’re gonna create a database, where those people that are arrested for interference, impediment, assault — we’re gonna make ’em famous. We’re gonna put their face on TV.”

The strategy, he explained, is simple: let employers, neighbors, and schools see who is disrupting federal law enforcement.

“We’re gonna let their employers and their neighborhoods and their schools know who these people are,” Homan said. “’Cause as you said, a lot of these people, they say they’re taking time off work to protest. I bet you a lot of them are calling in sick. I bet you a lot of their employers don’t know what they’re doing. But we’re going — we’re gonna make sure everybody knows who they are.”

Homan framed the policy as a response to activists who have used social media and livestreaming to amplify confrontations with ICE officers. “They wanna broadcast the ICE officer that was nearly killed all over the internet,” he said. “We’re gonna broadcast every one of these people we arrest.”

Homan also revealed that the ICE agent who was ambushed and attacked with shovels is healing and under medical care in a secure location.

“He’s in a secure location not because he's afraid, because of the death threats against his family,” he told Ingraham. “I’m glad he's in a secure location 'cause I myself have seen plenty of intelligence reports that a lot of people want him dead. They want his family dead. So, he's in a safe place right now, healing up, getting the medical attention.”

According to Homan, neither Mayor Frey nor Gov. Tim Walz has contacted the agent’s family.