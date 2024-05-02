BLM 2.0? Will Campus Chaos Across America's Woke Universities Spread To The Streets

Before diving into the overnight turmoil of violent clashes at some of America's most progressive universities, let's begin with this post from a user on X, suggesting that the woke mind virus is at work here:

I can't believe I have to explain what's happening here, but here goes. Elite students of Ivy League schools have glamorized oppression so much that they have now reached role play status to satisfy their fantasies. Here, the students have appropriated the suffering of Gazans and are cosplaying as living through humanitarian crisis. In their American make-believe story where Ivy League infrastructure sets the scene, the students play Gazans and the school administration plays Israel. Israel (the school) is blocking their "basic humanitarian aid" in this play, and if they don't receive it soon, they will "die of thirst and starvation" (appropriating exact experiences of Gazans). They also destroy upper class buildings and claim them as "liberated" while the students repeat chants in zombie-like chorus, playing the roll of "freedom fighters" destroying Israeli infrastructure and claiming them freed. If I'm alive in a world where people don't see the levels of perversion in this, I give up. You don't see this in lower tier schools from kids of lower socio-economic standing because they aren't plagued with the guilt of privilege that they're seeking to launder through Middle East role plays of feigned suffering. This is as first world dystopia as it gets. Meanwhile, these Ivy League students who can have much more than a glass of water and as much food as their stomachs can take are commanding the attention of the media and the entire American audience, while actual Gazans who need humanitarian aid are ignored. I still have to pinch myself that people don't see this.

In recent weeks, student protests—some funded by George Soros—have erupted throughout some of America's wokest universities and colleges.

Students and/or possibly paid agitators have erected around-the-clock encampments at Columbia University in New York City, Yale University, New York University, Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Southern California.

On Tuesday night, there was a nationwide effort by school administrations and local police forces to disband pro-Palestinian protesters from campuses.

Let's begin with scenes from Columbia University. Police in riot gear stormed students occupying Hamilton Hall and cleared a nearby protest encampment on the college's lawn.

NYPD Riot Cops are officially storming Columbia University! I was just chased off the sidewalk! Thank you so much for keeping us all safe from non-existent Anti-Semitism! ⁦Hopefully now Israel can continue to pulverize Gaza in peace! @JoeBiden⁩ ⁦@SpeakerJohnson⁩⁩ pic.twitter.com/jf4E7NKZvY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 1, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Police have begun entering the Hamilton Hall building through a second-floor window, deploying tear gas inside. Reports indicate there is an unconscious student in front of Hamilton Hall pic.twitter.com/IgoXOi6ZI6 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2024

At least 100 protesters were arrested Tuesday night at Columbia University and City College of New York, according to NYPD officials.

.@Columbia University — Video shows a bus full of the unmasked extremists who were arrested following a violent siege for Gaza. Far-left groups have already fundraised the money for any possible bail and legal fees to reward rioters. pic.twitter.com/yWYPCzmzx5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 1, 2024

On the US West Coast, violent clashes erupted on the University of California campus in Los Angeles between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters.

UCLA 🚨: FIGHTS continue through the night. Dozens injured , multiple bleeding, still ZERO law enforcement present. Both sides drag their wounded and fresh protestors replace them on the front. Total Anarchy. pic.twitter.com/Fl6T35zJRc — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024

UCLA 🚨 3:20 am, LAPD has successfully cleared the area separating both factions. However, overhearing police, their orders are not to arrest anyone or clear the encampment, simply to separate both opposing protest groups. pic.twitter.com/i9NtEGdG5O — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024

Pro-Israel Native Americans are blasting the pledge of allegiance in the face of Palestine protesters at UCLA.pic.twitter.com/g5oJcfmsRz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

LA Mayor Karen Bass said early Wednesday that the LAPD "has arrived on campus" at UCLA.

Besides Columbia and UCLA, chaos spreads across universities (list courtesy of CNN):

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill : At least 36 protesters were detained at an encampment. Police officers were seen physically pushing back protesters. Demonstrators took down the campus US flag and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

Florida State University: Five people, among them two students, were arrested during a demonstration Tuesday, the school said.

University of Texas-Austin : Police presence on campus and arrests are "dwindling" law enforcement resources, Travis County prosecutor Delia Garza said, and called for the university to initiate a compromise with student protest organizers. Nearly 80 people were arrested on campus Monday and Garza's office is processing at least 65 criminal trespass cases, she said.

University of Southern California : President Carol Folt engaged in a second meeting with protesters on campus, but no agreement was reached

Occupied buildings and security: Portland State University President Ann Cudd asked students to voluntarily leave the library they are occupying and said the university is in touch with police about removing students.

Cleared encampments: Some universities, such as Yale and Brown, have cleared protest encampments after reaching agreements with students. Brown University student protesters have reached an agreement to disband their encampment after the university agreed to hold a vote on divestment from companies that support Israel.

And the list of schools continues to expand (courtesy of CNN):

University of Arizona police use chemical irritant as campus protests continue

Tulane University classes go remote, police in riot gear on campus amid protests

What's the biggest takeaway here? Well, as one X user wrote, "Privileged white Ivy-League people acting as Privileged white Ivy-League people."

There are mounting calls to ban destructive cultural Marxism on campuses.

It's an election year. None of this is surprising. The chaos seems like an echo wave from the BLM riots several years ago. Be on watch, as this could spill over from campuses to city streets in the summer months.