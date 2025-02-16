CBS Host Says Hitler 'Weaponized Free Speech' To Commit Holocaust, Gets Shut Down By Rubio

Two weeks after Vice President JD Vance schooled CBS News' Margaret Brennan over illegal immigration, with his "I don't really care, Margaret" mic-drop, Brennan floated an absurd argument on Sunday to get back at Vance - suggesting to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Hitler 'weaponized' free speech to commit the holocaust, after Vance chastised 'horrified' European leaders over censorship while speaking from Germany.

"He [Vance] was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide, and he met with the head of a political party that has far-right views and some historic ties to extreme groups. The context of that was changing the tone of it. And you know that, that the censorship was specifically about the right," Brennan said.

Rubio didn't let the remark stand, replying: "Well, I have to disagree with you. Free speech was not used to conduct a genocide. The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal ... There was no free speech in Nazi Germany. There was none. There was also no opposition in Nazi Germany. They were a sole and only party that governed that country. So that's not an accurate reflection of history."

Watch:

Utterly bizarre assertion from Margaret Brennan. She claims the Nazi Holocaust occurred because "free speech was weaponized" in Germany, thus making Vance's comments all the more worrisome. Recasting the Holocaust as a consequence of excessive free speech is just totally bonkers pic.twitter.com/2vefGlzT6s — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 16, 2025

Last week, Vance slammed European leaders for allowing mass migration and extreme laws censoring free speech - remarking that he worries more about Europe’s “threats from within” than from external threats like Russia and China.

“While the Trump administration is very concerned with European security and believes we can come to a reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine … the threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it’s not China, it’s not any other external actor,” said Vance.

“What I worry about is the threat from within – the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”

Vice President JD Vance says there is "no room for firewalls" in Munich ahead of German elections where political parties have vowed to not work with AfD even though millions will vote for the anti-immigration party.pic.twitter.com/tJ44bTyaCz — The American Conservative (@amconmag) February 14, 2025

And now the left is trying to equate free speech to Nazi authoritarianism.

One of the first things Hitler did upon gaining power was apply aggressive censorship — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2025

Just insane logic here. There was no free speech in Nazi Germany. I guess she missed that part of history class in high school.



They hire intellectual nit wits for these MSM acting jobs and it shows. https://t.co/1K4tGdZBvg — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) February 16, 2025

Do they hear themselves speak?

"We don't really care, Margaret!!"

* * *

Special Offer: Buy 2 bags of ZH Coffee and get 5% off PLUS a free ZH Tumbler (white) from ZH Store! Buy 3 or more and get 10% off, free shipping, and free tumbler.