"Civil War Rematch"!? Chicago Mayor Establishes "ICE-Free Zones" After Abandoning Border Agents Under Attack

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Monday blocking federal immigration agents from using city-owned property for immigration enforcement operations - just one day after we learned that the city 'waved off' cops responding to a vehicle-ramming attack on Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

Johnson has established "ICE-free zones," referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) - as part of his 'Protecting Chicago Initiative.'

"Today, we are signing an executive order aimed at reining in this out-of-control administration," Johnson said during a Monday press conference. "The order establishes ICE-free zones. That means that city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for these raids."

"The Trump administration must end the war on Chicago," Johnson continued. "The Trump administration must end this war against Americans. The Trump administration must end its attempt to dismantle our democracy."

Johnson has directed Chicago agencies and departments to identify spaces within the next five days that have been targeted during ICE raids and post a clear message to federal immigration officers that the city-owned property would not be used for immigration enforcement, including as a staging area, processing location or operations base. -Fox News

The move follows a Monday lawsuit from Gov. JB Pritzker attempting to block the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops in Chicago.

Johnson accused the "extreme right" of refusing to accept the results of the Civil War (!?) when slavery - a Democrat thing - was abolished.

"They have repeatedly called for a rematch, but in the coming weeks, we will use this opportunity to build greater resistance. Chicagoans are clear that militarizing our troops in our city as justification to further escalate a war in Chicago will not be tolerated," he said.

"The right wing in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War," Johnson continued.

Johnson said that Chicago would "not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights," or the Trump administration's "disregard" for state and local authority, Fox News reports.

"With this executive order, Chicago stands firm in protecting the constitutional rights of our residents and immigrant communities and upholding our democracy," he continued, adding "If the federal government violates this executive order, we will take them to court."

On Sunday, Pritzker said that he would refuse to comply with the Trump administration's "ultimatum" to deploy Illinois National Guard troops - calling it "absolutely outrageous and unamerican."

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s invasion," Pritzker continued.

After Pritzker refused to deploy Illinois troops, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized Trump to use 400 Texas National Guard members for deployment in Illinois and Oregon.