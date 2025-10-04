China Reportedly Operated SIM Farm Network Designed To Crash NYC Cell Networks 

Last month, just hours before President Trump's address to the United Nations General Assembly, the U.S. Secret Service dropped a bombshell report revealing it had dismantled a massive, decentralized SIM farm network located just 35 miles from New York City. The network had the operational capacity of a telecommunications stealth weapon capable of paralyzing the entire metro area's cell network through a massive denial-of-service attack.

New details emerged in an exclusive report from Blaze News, citing sources within the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. intelligence community, who revealed that these SIM farms had been operational for more than a year and were operated by China's Ministry of State Security.

"This is something that is a direct threat to our nation right now," a top intelligence official told Blaze News. "A direct threat to our nation, and it needs to be shut down today — like ASAP. Only five of them have been taken down so far."

The Blaze's report continues:

The SIM networks were put in place and are managed by China's Ministry of State Security, an ultra-secretive, massive espionage agency that has grown in prominence and global activity in recent years, according to the journal China Leadership Monitor. The MSS employs more than 800,000 people, nearly double the Soviet KGB at its peak. The MSS "now operates worldwide at a scale and tempo not seen in decades," China Leadership Monitor wrote in a recent newsletter. Several officials who spoke with Blaze News anonymously said the establishment and use of this destructive network by China should be considered an act of war. The potential threat to America would be "second only to thermonuclear war," one source said. "It's absolutely an act of war — an internationally recognized act of war," one intelligence expert told Blaze News. "Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure is, and facilitating terrorism to the point where you're trying to kill high-ranking members of the United States government. Those two alone are acts of war." . . . "These things were being used all summer to SWAT people since Trump was elected," said one source, speaking anonymously because the source is not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. "Swatting — that's a terrorist act. The Trump administration declared that a terrorist act." While the Chinese facilitated the SWAT raids, it is believed that Americans who are familiar with the system — either through a government or a criminal enterprise — are initiating the hoax calls, the source said. The swatting of a senior Secret Service official and some Secret Service protectees last spring led to the investigation that discovered the Chinese SIM farms in the Tri-State area, the Secret Service confirmed to Blaze News. A Secret Service engineer assigned to the investigation was key to discovering the SIM network.

An intelligence analyst told Blaze News that:

What's shocking is that there may be up to 100 or more of these sites everywhere. There's probably 60, 80, 100 of these in the United States.

The discovery of weaponized SIM farm nodes by China should not come as a surprise. This is because the Chinese Communist Party's ongoing irregular warfare campaign against the U.S. has been supercharged over the years, especially in the era of Trump.

The book China's Total War Strategy: Next-Generation Weapons of Mass Destruction - published by the CCP BioThreats Initiative and authored by Dr. Ryan Clarke, LJ Eads, Dr. Robert McCreight, and Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin - outlines how the CCP pursues an aggressive, multifaceted "total war" against the U.S. that leverages next-generation weapons, including synthetic narcotics (e.g., fentanyl and cannabinoids), bioweapons (e.g., Covid-19), psychological manipulation and influence (e.g., TikTok), and a broad arsenal of irregular warfare tools (read report).

And now, SIM farms appear to be another domain of the CCP's irregular warfare campaign, an effort to collapse America from within by paralyzing communication networks. Throughout this year, one high-level Trump official has warned us about the devastation left behind by the years-long "Salt Typhoon" cyberattack carried out by China. On another front, Congressional Republicans of the Oversight Committee have been investigating the dark money networks and political affiliations of billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. national reportedly residing in Communist China, who allegedly was funding far-left color revolutions in the U.S. to sow chaos. Are you starting to get the picture now?