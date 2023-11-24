print-icon
CNBC's Climate Desk Melts Away

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Nov 24, 2023 - 08:30 PM

CNBC has 'dismantled its climate desk' and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering the topic - posing a potential blow to the Democrat party's various 'green' schemes, including their so-called Green New Deal.

"CNBC has dismantled its climate desk and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering climate change," wrote Bloomberg's Akshat Rathi, posting a link to now-former CNBC climate innovation and tech reporter's announcement on X, which reads:

"Personal news, as they say: A layoff, heartbreak, and finding my truth wandering through the streets of Istanbul..."

Liberal tears flowed for Clifford:

"It is a sad day when a major news publication decides to cut jobs that provide essential coverage of a planetary crisis," said Rathi, adding "The science is clear, the impacts are here, and many world leaders are taking it seriously. So why does a media publication not see a business case?"

Rathi suggested CNBC must be losing money, and therefore need to figure out how to 'grow the number of users.'

The 'dismantling' comes on the heels of several legitimate publications challenging prevailing climate science. For example:

And so on...

