CNBC's Climate Desk Melts Away

CNBC has 'dismantled its climate desk' and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering the topic - posing a potential blow to the Democrat party's various 'green' schemes, including their so-called Green New Deal.

"CNBC has dismantled its climate desk and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering climate change," wrote Bloomberg's Akshat Rathi, posting a link to now-former CNBC climate innovation and tech reporter's announcement on X, which reads:

"Personal news, as they say: A layoff, heartbreak, and finding my truth wandering through the streets of Istanbul..."

CNBC has dismantled its climate desk and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering climate change. https://t.co/XXoc3HgsSD — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

Liberal tears flowed for Clifford:

Thank you so very much, James. This means more than you will ever know! — Catherine Clifford (@CatClifford) November 21, 2023

Thank you so much, Brad. I appreciate this more than you will ever know. I follow your coverage closely, and I think you do fantastic work, too. — Catherine Clifford (@CatClifford) November 21, 2023

"It is a sad day when a major news publication decides to cut jobs that provide essential coverage of a planetary crisis," said Rathi, adding "The science is clear, the impacts are here, and many world leaders are taking it seriously. So why does a media publication not see a business case?"

Rathi suggested CNBC must be losing money, and therefore need to figure out how to 'grow the number of users.'

Folks on the business side of journalism have their work cut out. If per user revenue is low, there are two solutions. Grow the number of users and grow how much each user is worth. On both those things readers who care can help! — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) November 21, 2023

The 'dismantling' comes on the heels of several legitimate publications challenging prevailing climate science. For example:

