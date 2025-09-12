Colleges Fire Employees Over Remarks About Charlie Kirk's Murder

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

Two universities have terminated employees who made what they described as inappropriate remarks about the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Middle Tennessee State University terminated a worker who “offered inappropriate and callous comments on social media concerning the horrific and tragic murder of Charlie Kirk,” Sidney McPhee, president of the university, said in a statement on Sept. 10.

“The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and the community at large,” McPhee added. “This employee has been fired effective immediately. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) was among those who had called for the school to act.

Kirk was murdered while speaking on the campus of a university in Utah on Wednesday. He was the founder and president of the conservative group Turning Point USA.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody, according to President Trump.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce said on Sept. 11 that an employee who “re-shared hurtful, insensitive comments on social media regarding the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk” had been terminated.

“These comments run completely counter to our institutional values of civility, fairness, and respecting the dignity of each person. We condemn these actions, and this staff member is no longer employed by the university,” Boyce said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kirk family, as well as members of our campus community who are affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Baylor University said this week that it was aware of and disappointed by a comment a graduate student made about the shooting of Kirk, although it announced no action against the student.

Military officials also said they were aware of disparaging remarks that were made about the assassination.

The U.S. Coast Guard said on X that it was investigating inappropriate social media activity made by a member, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security.

Navy Secretary John Phelan said on X that he was aware of posts displaying contempt towards Kirk and that the Navy would “swiftly and decisively” deal with employees whose actions discredit the department.

“We are tracking all these very closely—and will address, immediately,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on X. “Completely unacceptable.”