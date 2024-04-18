Columbia University Gives NYPD Cops Greenlight To Arrest Anti-Israel Protesters Occupying Campus 

Americans should wake up to fiery anti-Israel protests erupting across the nation this week, from attempting to close critical infrastructure such as bridges and airports; we must ask who exactly is funding this social unrest. And whoever is funding this chaos appears to have taken a page out of the communist movement by Black Lives Matter several years ago.

On Thursday, New York City Police Department officers in riot gear swarmed the woke Ivy League school of Columbia University. New York's finest arrested dozens of radical leftist anti-Israel protesters after the school's president had no other choice but to remove them or face an uproar from X, school donors, and Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Here's what happened this afternoon.

UPDATE: NYPD have entered the Columbia Palestine solidarity encampment and are threatening to arrest the protesters. pic.twitter.com/4JQXly0cfO — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 18, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: NYPD started arresting Pro-Palestine activists at the student encampment at Columbia University pic.twitter.com/DURkfjE0xx — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 18, 2024

Pro-Hamas domestic terrorists @Columbia having a meltdown screaming “WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME???” as #NYPD carts them off . Always the victims. pic.twitter.com/UE1VFQrOUH — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) April 18, 2024

With Harvard's Gay firing still fresh in the mind of Columbia University President Minouche Shafik, she acted quickly to push the anti-Israel protests off campus.

"Out of an abundance of concern for the safety of Columbia's campus, I authorized the New York Police Department to begin clearing the encampment from the South Lawn of Morningside campus that had been set up by students in the early hours of Wednesday morning," Shafik said.

Shafik's move comes one day after she told the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at a hearing about antisemitism on university campuses in Washington that she fired a professor who allegedly expressed support for Hamas on social media following the October 7 terror attack on Israel and has taken other measures to prevent antisemitism on campus.

Meanwhile, the communist daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been suspended by Columbia University for organizing the occupation on campus grounds. She describes herself as an "angry black girl" with a communist hammer and sickle symbol on X.

Ilhan Omar's psycho daughter just got suspended from Barnard over her Hamas activism, and she has a Soviet hammer & sickle emoji in her bio + pronouns. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/xhgMestxAs — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 18, 2024

We asked Monday: "Who Is Funding This Chaos?"

One ex-senior Trump official told us about the possibility this unrest is coming from a little-known international organization called Samidoun. The Israeli government declared Samidoun a terrorist organization in 2021.

"They support terrorism, and they want to gain public opinion — support — for terrorism," Yossi Kuperwasser, the former chief of the research division in the Israel Defense Forces' military intelligence unit, recently said.

Maybe lawmakers should get serious about who is funding these anti-Israel protests erupting across the US, or face BLM-style riots this summer.