Socialist Mamdani Sworn In As NYC Mayor, Vows To Replace "Rugged Individualism With The Warmth Of Collectivism"

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani was sworn in at midnight as New York City's 112th mayor, placing his left hand on the Quran as New York State Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office in a private ceremony at a former City Hall subway station that has been closed since the 1940s. It has become customary for NYC mayors to take the oath at midnight, ahead of a larger swearing-in celebration the next day.

Zohran Mamdani sworn in as NYC mayor on the Quran hours ago.



First Muslim in the role, leading the center of US finance.



Historic, yes – but what awaits New Yorkers under this leadership? pic.twitter.com/C5WJXuaLb6 — Islam Invasion 🚨 (@IslamInvasion) January 1, 2026

In a second swearing-in Thursday afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VA) administered the oath of office to Mamdani. According to The New York Times, Zohran used three Qurans throughout the day, including his grandfather's and one dating to the late 18th or early 19th century, for last night's ceremony.

MOMENTS AGO: Sen. Bernie Sanders swears in Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/rf8saXq3pC — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2026

Mamdani's ascent has been nothing short of groundbreaking for progressives. His socialist platform for tackling affordability, from free bus rides to government-run supermarkets, amounts to parasitic redistribution policies intended to paper over the damage Democrats caused to the nation over decades, including out-of-control "green" spending which helped fuel the worst inflation shock in a generation and mass migration pushed rents higher.

Mamdani has blasted President Trump as a "fascist," while the president has labeled him a Marxist. However, during a November meeting, the two agreed to work together to make NYC more affordable.

Spotted earlier at Zohran's inauguration at City Hall...

🚨Domestic terrorist Mahmoud Khalil spotted at the inauguration of Zohran Mamdani at City Hall.

Shameful that he is still even on American soil, the world is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/X2dQXk8u5k — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) January 1, 2026

Of course.

NY Mayor Mamdani inauguration starts with the "Socialist Anthem" Bread and Roses pic.twitter.com/7Z4kwQ9Cdf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 1, 2026

The new mayor didn't shirk from his socialist identity upon taking office, vowing to draw the city together by replacing "the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism."

MAYOR MAMDANI: "We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism." pic.twitter.com/3LIOVHdKSy — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2026

Related:

Speaking to GB News, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK Greg Swenson noted, "And I think that's the least of the problems with Comrade Mamdani. You know, this is a lot. He has a lot of similarities to Sadiq Khan in London, and I think we can sort of see this movie before. You know, same with Chicago where we've had Brandon Johnson, who's a well-known Christian—allegedly very much a progressive left socialist. And so I think the similarities are vast between Mamdani and Sadiq Khan."

Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK Greg Swenson reacts after Zohran Mamdani becomes the first New York mayor to be sworn in using a Koran.



Become a Friend of GB News: https://t.co/RxzT9yFXwS

🖥️ GB News on YouTube: https://t.co/KHMl3BS8eC pic.twitter.com/BsN3NUQWEo — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 1, 2026

And this.

Zohran Mamdani is set to be the first Mayor of New York City to be sworn in on the Quran.



Swearing on the Quran implies a commitment to Islamic law (Sharia) over U.S. laws. This erodes the separation of church and state, ignoring that the oath is to uphold the Constitution… pic.twitter.com/C1IKjn5lVN — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) December 31, 2025

How bad could it be with a DSA-er leading the center of US finance ....