print-icon
print-icon

Socialist Mamdani Sworn In As NYC Mayor, Vows To Replace "Rugged Individualism With The Warmth Of Collectivism"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani was sworn in at midnight as New York City's 112th mayor, placing his left hand on the Quran as New York State Attorney General Letitia James administered the oath of office in a private ceremony at a former City Hall subway station that has been closed since the 1940s. It has become customary for NYC mayors to take the oath at midnight, ahead of a larger swearing-in celebration the next day.

In a second swearing-in Thursday afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VA) administered the oath of office to Mamdani. According to The New York Times, Zohran used three Qurans throughout the day, including his grandfather's and one dating to the late 18th or early 19th century, for last night's ceremony.

Mamdani's ascent has been nothing short of groundbreaking for progressives. His socialist platform for tackling affordability, from free bus rides to government-run supermarkets, amounts to parasitic redistribution policies intended to paper over the damage Democrats caused to the nation over decades, including out-of-control "green" spending which helped fuel the worst inflation shock in a generation and mass migration pushed rents higher.

Mamdani has blasted President Trump as a "fascist," while the president has labeled him a Marxist. However, during a November meeting, the two agreed to work together to make NYC more affordable.

Spotted earlier at Zohran's inauguration at City Hall...

Of course.

The new mayor didn't shirk from his socialist identity upon taking office, vowing to draw the city together by replacing "the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism."

Related:

Speaking to GB News, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK Greg Swenson noted, "And I think that's the least of the problems with Comrade Mamdani. You know, this is a lot. He has a lot of similarities to Sadiq Khan in London, and I think we can sort of see this movie before. You know, same with Chicago where we've had Brandon Johnson, who's a well-known Christian—allegedly very much a progressive left socialist. And so I think the similarities are vast between Mamdani and Sadiq Khan."

And this. 

How bad could it be with a DSA-er leading the center of US finance ....

Loading recommendations...