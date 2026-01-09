'Comrade' Singham Faces House Subpoena Over Alleged CCP-Linked NGO Network Fueling Anti-ICE Protests

John Solomon's Just the News reports that a dark-money NGO network tied to CCP-linked communist billionaire Neville Roy Singham was allgedly activated as a command-and-control support node to organize nationwide anti-ICE protests just hours after the deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

"China may be helping astroturf far-left protests against ICE via a financial network in league with radical-left financier and multi-millionaire Neville Roy Singham. Singham funds a network of groups expressing anti-American sentiment," Solomon's team wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) wrote on X, "I have formally made a motion to subpoena Neville Singham, an American billionaire with ties to the CCP."

During a House Oversight Committee meeting earlier that day, Luna said the China-based Singham "has been funding extremist organizations that fuel division and civil unrest in this country, especially regarding the anti-ICE riots last summer."

For example, the Los Angeles riots last year.

What we have outlined mere hours after the ICE-related shooting of a left-wing "ICE Watch" activist trained to obstruct federal agents during deportation operations was the well-oiled protest industrial complex machine run by left-wing socialists and Marxists, which quickly mobilized nationwide, from Minneapolis to Portland to Seattle to New York City, or left-wing-controlled cities.

BREAKING: Tonight, cities across the country erupted in protest against ICEpic.twitter.com/CngPJd6AfE — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 8, 2026

Such coordination showed observers just how inorganic the protests were, as the Democratic Party appeared to be hoping for a "George Floyd 2.0" moment to burn city blocks to the ground in an attempt to sway public opinion polls against ICE operations. After all, ICE is deporting the Democratic Party's illegal aliens, either their current voting bloc in some metro areas and states or a future one.

We also pointed out that Singham's Party for Socialism and Liberation network was quickly activated in NYC on Wednesday night.

EXPOSED 🚨 The protest tonight in New York City against ICE is being paid for and organized by ‘PSL New York City - Party for Socialism and Liberation’



They are funded by Neville Roy Singham who lives in China and works with the CCP



He donated over $20 million to entities like… pic.twitter.com/Fy508FFbqn — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 8, 2026

By Thursday night, unhinged Marxists in NYC were chanting, "Kristi Noem will hang!"

NOW: "Kristi Noem will Hang!" Huge crowd chants in Foley Square NYC, also "Save a life, kill an ICE" as they gather to protest the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.



Some in the crowd condemn the talk of killing. pic.twitter.com/ifrXNZB0dz — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2026

Luna made her case to the House committee earlier this week for why Singham should testify, and the motion to issue a subpoena passed by voice vote. That vote also included approval of unrelated subpoenas.

"Neville Singham was referred to the Department of Justice, I believe, for FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act] violations by then-Senator Rubio when he served on the Senate Intelligence Committee," Luna said. "Neville Singham, regardless of what you might feel about your colleagues, has been a mechanism and funding arm of the Chinese Communist Party."

Luna added, "He's not a registered agent under FARA and has been connected to a number of riots, including the anti-ICE riots funded in Los Angeles. He has been avoiding our request to appear before Congress and provide information. He is definitely anti-American ideologically and is funding groups known to sow discord in this country. He is a known foreign agent for China . He should face a subpoena. If he does not comply, I will make a motion for inherent contempt."

The Trump administration is running out of time in the midterm election cycle to enforce actions against Singham and other left-wing billionaires who operate dark-money-funded NGOs that function as what can only be described as an invisible insurrection against President Trump and the America First agenda. The administration has slow-walked enforcement across the nonprofit universe and, by doing so, should brace for a summer of chaos, with socialists and Marxists once again pushing the nation toward disorder.

Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, commented...

Great work, @RepLuna! A subpoena is a necessary first step, but it’s not sufficient. If @USTreasury concludes that foreign-aligned money is financing domestic unrest, penalties should be severe — up to and including freezing and seizing assets. If warranted, bring on some… https://t.co/GhldXtWbYI — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) January 9, 2026

Time is ticking.